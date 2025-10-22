Where are all the royal residences in the UK?
Prince Andrew under pressure to leave seven-room Windsor mansion
Prince Andrew is facing renewed calls to vacate the massive Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he lives with his ex wife Sarah Ferguson and shows no willingness to move out.
Listen to this article
The King’s brother has reportedly not paid any rent on the seven-bedroom mansion since he moved in more than 20 years ago but is said to have a “cast iron grip” over the lease.
Now stripped of his Duke of York title in all working capacities, the 65-year-old has not been a working royal since allegations surfaced in 2019 of his involvement with his former friend, the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
This week, Andrew was accused in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous book of having sex with her three times while she was still a teenager - once within an orgy - and doing so knowing she was not much older than his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.
The prince said in an official statement: “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”
Despite his denial, Andrew was told by Conservative MP Robert Jenrick that his behaviour is "embarrassing", and that it is “about time” he “took himself off to live in private”.
The prince could move into the nearby, smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was vacated in recent memory by Prince Harry.
Andrew is now said to live a simple life, mostly spent watching TV and going horse riding.
Having paid £1 million upfront for the Royal Lodge, and then agreeing to spend £7.5 million on renovations, Andrew faces no break clause and cannot be kicked out.
Here are all the residences where members of the royal family spend time.
Official residences
These are estates owned by the Crown and used for official duties, and covered largely by public funds.
- Buckingham Palace, London:
Used for business but the King and Queen do not stay here,
- Clarence House, London:
Where Charles and Camilla usually stay when in London,
- Kensington Palace, London:
Used by The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent,
- St. James's Palace, London:
Used by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, and Princess Beatirce as well as their families,
- Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire:
The monarch’s official country residence,
- Hillsborough Castle, County Down, Northern Ireland:
Used for official duties in Northern Ireland,
- Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh:
Used for official duties in Scotland.
Private residences
These are owned personally by members of the royal family and can be used as retreats or spaces for functions, or holidaying.
- Wren House, Kensington Palace, London
- The Royal Lodge, Windsor, Berkshire
- Bagshot Park, Surrey
- Thatched House Lodge, Richmond, London
- Barnwell Manor, Barnwell, Northamptonshire
- Gatcombe Park, Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
- Sandringham House, Norfolk
- Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire
- Craigowan Lodge, Balmoral, Aberdeenshire
- Delnadamph Lodge, Balmoral, Aberdeenshire
- Highgrove House, Gloucestershire
- Birkhall House, Balmoral, Aberdeenshire
- Llwynywormwood, Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire
- Tamarisk, Isles of Scilly
- Castle of Mey, Thurso, Caithness