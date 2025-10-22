Prince Andrew under pressure to leave seven-room Windsor mansion

Prince Andrew has not paid any rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Prince Andrew is facing renewed calls to vacate the massive Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he lives with his ex wife Sarah Ferguson and shows no willingness to move out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Royal Lodge was used by the Queen's mother before the Duke of York and family moved in 2004. Picture: Alamy

The prince said in an official statement: “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.” Despite his denial, Andrew was told by Conservative MP Robert Jenrick that his behaviour is "embarrassing", and that it is “about time” he “took himself off to live in private”. The prince could move into the nearby, smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was vacated in recent memory by Prince Harry. Andrew is now said to live a simple life, mostly spent watching TV and going horse riding. Having paid £1 million upfront for the Royal Lodge, and then agreeing to spend £7.5 million on renovations, Andrew faces no break clause and cannot be kicked out. Here are all the residences where members of the royal family spend time. Official residences These are estates owned by the Crown and used for official duties, and covered largely by public funds.

Buckingham Palace is the best-known of the royal addresses. Picture: Alamy

Buckingham Palace, London: Used for business but the King and Queen do not stay here,

The King and Queen usually stay at Clarence House. Picture: Alamy

Clarence House, London: Where Charles and Camilla usually stay when in London,

London's Kensington Palace is a popular spot. Picture: Alamy

Kensington Palace, London: Used by The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent,

The King can hold receptions in St James's Palace. Picture: Alamy

St. James's Palace, London: Used by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, and Princess Beatirce as well as their families,

The monarchy recently welcomed the Trumps to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire: The monarch’s official country residence,

Hillsborough Castle is used for business in Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Hillsborough Castle, County Down, Northern Ireland: Used for official duties in Northern Ireland,

Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh serves as a Scottish base. Picture: Alamy

Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh: Used for official duties in Scotland.

Balmoral Castle was a favourite of the late Queen. Picture: Alamy