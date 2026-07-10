Britain has some archaic and strange rules around elections, some strict practices for what is not allowed to be worn, while a 17th-century practice could potentially stop Nigel Farage from coming back as an MP

Count Binface is one of a dozen or so candidates in Clacton. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Count Binface might have to remove his helmet in the Commons if he wins the Clacton by-election, where the novelty candidate is taking on Nigel Farage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

H'Angus the monkey aka Stuart Drummond the mascot of Hartlepool Football Club was Mayor of Hartlepool from 2002 to 2013. Picture: Alamy

Who is able to stand to be an MP in the UK? There are a few rules around becoming an MP. You must be at least 18 for a start, and be a British citizen, an Irish citizen, or a citizen of a Commonwealth country - and not require leave to enter or remain. There are disqualifying factors, too, and you cannot stand if you are: A member of the police,

A member of the armed forces,

A civil servant or a judge,

Subject to bankruptcy restrictions,

Owner of a sequestrated estate.

Official Monster Raving Loony Party founder Screaming Lord Sutch (right) unsuccessfully stood in 39 elections - a record. Picture: Alamy

How does someone become an MP? Essentially, you need to be popular within a local party, or a well-liked local independent, and have £500 to hand. To become a candidate representing a political party, a person must be officially selected by the party's nominating officer and will be chosen after an internal selection process. This does not apply to independents, who can just put themselves forward. However, an additional qualifier is for all candidates to present the signatures of 10 nominees, all of whom must live within the constituency, for their selection. Larger parties can count on members to sort this without much of an issue, but the practice can see candidates from smaller outfits needing to door knock in order to get the required number. In addition, a candidate must also stump up a £500 deposit to stand before the close of nominations, an amount that will be returned if they gain a vote share of 5% or higher. The idea is that it deters joke candidates, but it is also common for mainstream parties to lose their deposits, and in general elections, around 50% of candidates lose their deposits. Labour lost one deposit in 2024, the Conservatives lost 31, the Lib Dems 229, Reform 32, and the Green Party 258.

Jonathan David Harvey, the ban behind (or inside) Count Binface hides behind a newspaper. Picture: Alamy

Can Count Binface actually become an MP? Yes, if he meets the above criteria, he can stand - but he might be required to remove his bin helmet. Parliamentary rules state that members are required to dress in "business-like attire," which, for men, is usually a shirt and trousers, and an optional tie. Members are not permitted to wear "decorations" in the House of Commons, and rules state that Members must "not in principle" have their face covered while voting in a division or speaking in the House. This might prove problematic for Count Binface, who only ever appears in character while wearing his helmet and costume. Jonathan David Harvey, as is his official name, has not commented on whether he might be prepared to remove his helmet. But his appearance is not a mystery, and Harvey is relatively well-known as a comedian and an after-dinner speaker.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage campaigns at the Plough pub in Essex. Picture: Alamy

What does Farage have to do in order to stand? Here is where it gets really complicated... Elected MPs are unable to resign while Parliament is in progress, so a procedure dating back to 1620 is invoked, where the Chancellor will appoint them to one of two historic positions. The exiting MP could become either Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern, or the Manor of Northstead, both ceremonial titles. Holding one of these titles means they are banned from being an MP, and they therefore leave Parliament. In one recent example, Boris Johnson was briefly Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern after he resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

I will accept Nigel Farage’s request to be appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.



It is a farce and a desperate distraction, and the people of Clacton deserve better.



But if he wants to spend the summer arguing with a bin, I won't stop him. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) July 8, 2026