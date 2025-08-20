President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky stand for a Family Photo inside the Cross Hall on August 18, 2025 at The White House. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The UK Government has hit eight new Russian individuals and organisations with sanctions, targeting crypto networks exploited by the Kremlin.

It comes just days after the UK joined Ukraine and other European nations for peace talks in Washington, as pressure mounts on Vladimir Putin to end his invasion. The sanctions largely target financial organisations based in Kyrgyzstan and “crypto networks exploited by Russia”, the UK Foreign Office said. The networks allowed Russia to "evade sanctions imposed by the UK and its allies", the Foreign Office added. Read more: Trump says 'Putin and Zelenskyy should meet without me' as he casts doubt over three-way summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump in DC. Picture: Getty

The individuals and companies hit by sanctions today are: Kantemir Kaparbekovich Chalbayev

Zhanyshbek Uulu Nazarbek

Leonid Shumakov

Altair Holding SA

CJSC Tengricoin

Grinex LLC

The Capital Bank of Central Asia

Old Vector LLC Sanctions Minister, Stephen Doughty, said: “If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks – they are sorely mistaken. “These sanctions keep up the pressure on Putin at a critical time and crack down on the illicit networks being used to funnel money into his war chest. “Alongside our allies, we will continue to support the US-led drive to end this illegal war and secure a just and lasting peace.” A Foreign Office spokesperson added: "With sanctions continuing to bite, Russia has turned to the Kyrgyz financial sector to channel money through opaque financial networks, including through the use of cryptocurrencies. "These networks have created a convoluted scheme to evade sanctions imposed by the UK and its partners.”

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Picture: Getty