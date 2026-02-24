Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The UK has hit Russia with its largest wave of sanctions since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The package, the largest imposed since the early months of the war in 2022, targets Russia’s oil and gas industry, including pipeline company PJSC Transneft, which the Foreign Office said was responsible for transporting more than 80% of Russian oil exports A further 175 companies and 48 tankers involved in “shadow fleet” operations to move Russian oil have also been hit. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who is visiting Kyiv to mark the fourth anniversary of Putin’s war, said: “Russia is now four years into what Putin believed would be a three-day invasion. Read more: Russia is 'not serious' about peace, Zelenskyy warns as Ukraine marks fourth anniversary of Putin's invasion

“As the Kremlin continues its barbaric assault against innocent civilians that have suffered their most brutal winter in a decade, the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people endures. “The UK has today taken decisive action to disrupt the critical financing, military equipment and revenue streams that sustain Russia’s aggression, in our largest raft of measures since the early months of the invasion.” It comes as Sir Keir Starmer vowed the UK would stand by Ukraine until Russian aggression is defeated. He paid tribute to “the incredible resilience of the Ukrainians” as he told his Cabinet that Kyiv’s allies “must defeat the falsehood that Russia is winning”. Addressing his ministers in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “I wanted also to pay tribute to the incredible resilience of the Ukrainians, and it is incredible resilience. “When this conflict broke out four years ago, it was assumed it would be a matter of weeks before Putin took the whole of Ukraine. That’s what everybody believed. “Four years later, the Ukrainians are holding out against that aggression, holding out on the front line where the circumstances are extremely challenging, but also holding out in civilian life where every day Ukrainians get up and go to work as a sign of resilience and defiance. “And we must defeat the falsehood that Russia is winning.