UK ready to put 'boots on the ground' in Ukraine from day one of potential ceasefire
The UK is ready to put "boots on the ground" in Ukraine to reinforce a ceasefire from day one, the Defence Secretary has said.
Defence Secretary John Healey was speaking ahead of Friday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where it is expected that the terms of a ceasefire will be discussed between the two leaders.
He said that military plans are already complete for multinational forces to act as a deterrent against Russia reigniting violence in the region.
"The military plans are complete.
"We are ready to put UK boots on the ground in Ukraine in part to reassure Ukrainians
"But also in part to secure the safe skies, safe seas and to build the strength of the Ukrainian forces, because in the end the best deterrence against Russia... re-launching their aggression against Ukraine is the strength of Ukraine to stand for itself," he told the BBC.
When asked what would happen if British forces were attacked while serving in Ukraine, he refused to comment, saying he wouldn't deal in hypotheticals.
However, he did say that British troops would have the right to defend themselves if that did happen.
Healey also confirmed that the UK is ready to "step up economic sanctions and pressure on Putin if he shows today in Alaska he really isn't serious" about peace between the two nations.
Trump has described the Alaska summit as a 'feel-out meeting', adding that Putin 'wouldn't mess around with me'.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to Friday's meeting but may attend any potential follow-up meeting along with European leaders.
He said that Ukraine is "counting on America,' but Mr Trump was less charitable in his comments as he boarded the plane.
Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said: "I've got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get him at a table. And I think you have two sides.
"Look, Vladimir Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I wasn't president, he would right now be taking all of Ukraine. But he's not going to do it."