The UK is ready to put "boots on the ground" in Ukraine to reinforce a ceasefire from day one, the Defence Secretary has said.

Defence Secretary John Healey was speaking ahead of Friday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where it is expected that the terms of a ceasefire will be discussed between the two leaders.

He said that military plans are already complete for multinational forces to act as a deterrent against Russia reigniting violence in the region.

"The military plans are complete.

"We are ready to put UK boots on the ground in Ukraine in part to reassure Ukrainians

"But also in part to secure the safe skies, safe seas and to build the strength of the Ukrainian forces, because in the end the best deterrence against Russia... re-launching their aggression against Ukraine is the strength of Ukraine to stand for itself," he told the BBC.

When asked what would happen if British forces were attacked while serving in Ukraine, he refused to comment, saying he wouldn't deal in hypotheticals.