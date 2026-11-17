UK imposes sanctions on eight firms building settlements in occupied West Bank
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The UK has sanctioned firms building settlements in the West Bank and a group blocking aid to Gaza in the first penalties since its shift in policy towards Israel’s actions in the territory.
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The sanctions package announced on Tuesday follows Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband’s pledge in September to respond to the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which has been marred by rising violence against Palestinians.
Mr Miliband has argued that the plans for the E1 development in the West Bank would render a two-state solution unviable.
The new sanctions target eight construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, limiting their access to finance and ability to support further building in the West Bank, the Foreign Office said.
They also hit Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement which has prevented humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza as recently as October.
The announcement comes days before the final deadline for the tendering process for the E1 development, a controversial project that would effectively separate the occupied West Bank from East Jerusalem.
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Mr Miliband said: “Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach.
“That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.
“And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.
“The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable.
“We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
Mr Miliband announced on September 8 imports from illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories would be banned, with sanctions on individuals and firms providing services to settlers.
The Foreign Secretary said the British Government believed the occupation as a whole was unlawful, going beyond the previous position that only described the settlements themselves as illegal.
He said more settlements had been approved under the four years of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government than in the previous 20 years, and settler terrorism in the West Bank was “rampant”.
The reset in the UK’s approach under Prime Minister Andy Burnham triggered a backlash from Donald Trump’s White House and Mr Netanyahu’s Israel.