The UK has sanctioned firms building settlements in the West Bank and a group blocking aid to Gaza in the first penalties since its shift in policy towards Israel’s actions in the territory.

The sanctions package announced on Tuesday follows Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband’s pledge in September to respond to the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which has been marred by rising violence against Palestinians.

Mr Miliband has argued that the plans for the E1 development in the West Bank would render a two-state solution unviable.

The new sanctions target eight construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, limiting their access to finance and ability to support further building in the West Bank, the Foreign Office said.

They also hit Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement which has prevented humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza as recently as October.

The announcement comes days before the final deadline for the tendering process for the E1 development, a controversial project that would effectively separate the occupied West Bank from East Jerusalem.

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