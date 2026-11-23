Judges found that Myanmar's military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations.

By Ella Bennett

The UK has sanctioned Myanmar’s President and members of the country’s military after the International Criminal Court ruled that it had carried out a genocide on the Rohingya people.

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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said restrictions would be placed on Min Aung Hlaing, and four other senior military members from the country in south Asia. Mr Miliband also said new legislation would be passed to stop the supply of aviation fuel to the country, which was known as Burma until 1989. Last week he expelled Myanmar’s defence attache after the UN’s top court ruled the country had committed genocide during a brutal 2017 military campaign. He told MPs on Monday the UK would raise the issue at the UN Security Council this week, and there would be a dedicated meeting in a fortnight. Read more: Ed Miliband expels Myanmar defence attache after UN genocide ruling Read more: Myanmar committed genocide against Muslim Rohingya, top UN court rules

Ed Miliband said restrictions would be placed on Min Aung Hlaing, and four other senior military members. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “On Thursday, we ordered the expulsion of Myanmar’s defence attache, because we will not tolerate a serving representative of Myanmar’s military remaining imposed on UK soil. “I can announce today that we have also imposed sanctions against four major generals and a brigadier general, senior military figures who oversaw troops that carried out egregious civilian killings and repression of the population across Myanmar. “We know also that the Myanmar military has systematically used lethal air power against its own people. I do not believe the British people want any UK companies to have any links to such practices. “So we will also introduce new legislation in the coming months to stop the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar, which is used in such horrendous attacks.”

Myanmar's Union Minister for the Ministry of the President's Office Ko Ko Hlaing, left, sits in the courtroom. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mr Miliband also announced £3 million to help Rohingya survivors, and a further £5 million of humanitarian assistance to support 350,000 Rohingya and Rakhine people. He said those affected were struggling to access clean water and were suffering from malnourishment. In the ruling last week, the ICJ found about 10,000 Rohingya were murdered during the clearance operation in the western Rakhine state that borders Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal. Reports included that entire villages were burnt down, and that women and girls were raped. Mr Miliband said more than 1.2 million refugees fled and were being supported by Bangladesh. Myanmar’s leader during the genocide, Aung San Suu Kyi, who studied in England, was deposed by Myanmar’s military in 2021. MPs heard that air strikes and violence from the Arakan Army were still happening.

Mr Miliband said: “For this Government, and I would argue for the whole international community, our response to a crime as profoundly shocking as genocide must reflect our values and must be matched by clear action. “We should also act cognisant of the fact that the appalling targeting of civilians by the Myanmar regime continues to this day, as does the discrimination and persecution of Rohingya and other communities.” He called for an “immediate pause in hostilities to enable humanitarian aid to get through, a stop to air strikes on civilians, and the release of political prisoners, as well as dialogue towards an inclusive political settlement”. Mr Miliband said: “Myanmar must stop ongoing violations, investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators, and prevent such an atrocity from ever happening again.” He continued: “In the weeks and months ahead, I promise the House the UK will do everything we can to reinvigorate the political and diplomatic efforts to secure a just and lasting end to this appalling conflict.”

We recognise the appalling crimes against the Rohingya as genocide.



We will support their demand for justice. We will not look away. pic.twitter.com/TIJsrDVdDo — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 23, 2026