Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said the practice of “exploiting vulnerable people” was “barbaric”

Cityview from river Moskva with Kremlin and Saint Basil's Cathedral at Red Square on July 05, 2018 in Moscow. Picture: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Britain has announced a raft of new sanctions aimed at Russian networks trafficking people from Africa and the Middle East to fight in Ukraine.

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The 35 new sanctions imposed on Tuesday target networks accused of tricking people from countries such as Nigeria, Syria and Yemen, promising them a better life before sending them to the front line. Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said the practice of “exploiting vulnerable people” was “barbaric” and accused Russia of trafficking people to use as “cannon fodder”. Last week, a report published by the International Federation for Human Rights said Russia had recruited at least 27,000 foreign fighters since 2022 through a “global recruitment system that deliberately targets the most vulnerable populations”, with many lured to Europe with the promise of well-paid civilian jobs. The report estimated a fifth of those recruited did not survive their first four months of deployment, with many poorly trained and ill-treated by their commanders. Read more: 'How was she allowed to die?' Family's fury after 'healthy' woman died by euthanasia at Swiss clinic - as they call in police Read more: Ceasefire shattered as fighting erupts over Strait of Hormuz - and Iran mocks Trump’s ‘project freedom’

Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with representatives of Russia's indigenous minorities as part of the educational marathon in Moscow on April 30. Picture: Viacheslav PROKOFIEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images