UK 'ready to defend itself' after Iran issues threat over RAF base use
The Ministry of Defence has said its armed forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom 'safe from any kind of attacks'
The UK “stands ready 24/7 to defend itself”, the Government has said, after Iran claimed Britain would “bear responsibility” for allowing the US to use British bases.
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It comes after Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) accused the Government of “complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes” by allowing the US to carry out “unlawful attacks”.
While the Government has refused to take part in offensive campaigns against Iran, it has allowed the US to launch defensive strikes from British bases hosting American personnel.
In a statement, the MFA said that anyone who supports “military aggression against Iran will bear responsibility for the consequences and repercussions of its decision”.
US President Donald Trump has carried out 12 consecutive nights of strikes against targets in Iran, indicating potential further escalation.
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Andy Burnham, the new Prime Minister, has maintained Sir Keir Starmer’s agreement to allow the US to use British bases, including RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “Our armed forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it’s on our soil or from abroad.
"The UK stands ready 24/7 to defend itself.
"This includes through operating a layered approach to air and missile defence, provided by Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force assets equipped with a range of advanced capabilities, working closely with our Nato allies.“
The UK’s approach to the conflict remains the same - we are committed to defending our people, our interests and our allies, acting in accordance with international law and not getting drawn into the wider conflict.”
Iran’s comments also come after the Government moved to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a threat to national security.
Those carrying out acts of sabotage on behalf of the group will face life imprisonment.
It follows a series of arson attacks in London earlier this year and a double stabbing in Golders Green.