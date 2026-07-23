The UK “stands ready 24/7 to defend itself”, the Government has said, after Iran claimed Britain would “bear responsibility” for allowing the US to use British bases.

It comes after Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) accused the Government of “complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes” by allowing the US to carry out “unlawful attacks”.

While the Government has refused to take part in offensive campaigns against Iran, it has allowed the US to launch defensive strikes from British bases hosting American personnel.

In a statement, the MFA said that anyone who supports “military aggression against Iran will bear responsibility for the consequences and repercussions of its decision”.

US President Donald Trump has carried out 12 consecutive nights of strikes against targets in Iran, indicating potential further escalation.

Read more: Iran threatens Britain and declares RAF base a 'target'

Read more: Houthis open new front on Iran war with attack on tankers near Saudi Arabia, as Trump calls conflict 'a skirmish'