The Wildlife Trusts have charted the highs and lows for wildlife and habitats around the UK’s coasts in 2025.

A puffin on a clifftop on Skomer Island. Picture: The Wildlife Trusts

By Ella Bennett

It has been the “year of the octopus” in seas off the south west of England, as warm conditions led to the biggest bloom in numbers for 75 years.

Divers and snorkellers reported numerous sightings, including of multiple octopuses, with the “alien” animals witnessed walking, mating and even grabbing at an underwater camera, while fishers were finding them in crab and lobster pots and when trawling, conservationists said. But elsewhere UK coastal and marine wildlife have been hit by pollution spills, destructive fishing and ocean heatwaves, with climate change driving new and invasive species into the seas around the country. In their annual review of the year, the Wildlife Trusts have charted the highs and lows for wildlife and habitats around the UK’s coasts in 2025. The trusts said 2025 was bookended by environmental disasters, with a collision between an oil tanker and a container ship in the North Sea in March spilling huge quantities of plastic resin pellets, and nearly 4.5 tonnes of bio-beads released from a water treatment plant in Sussex in November. Read more: Electric shock collars for pets could be banned in UK as part of new plans to improve animal welfare Read more: US 'in pursuit' of third oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast in second operation this weekend

Volunteers take part in a clean-up operation at Camber Sands in East Sussex, after huge numbers of plastic beads that washed up on the beach. Picture: Alamy

Following the North Sea collision, nearly 19 tonnes of burned “nurdles” or plastic pellets were cleared from Lincolnshire beaches, while there was significant plastic pollution at Holme Dunes and Cley Marshes in Norfolk. Millions of bio-beads, which are used in water treatment processes and are easily ingested by marine animals and potentially carcinogenic due to the hydrocarbons and heavy metals that attach to them, have polluted Camber Sands and Rye Harbour nature reserve. Sussex Wildlife Trust is battling to remove them from precious saltmarshes at the nature reserve, a protected site that is notable for 80 species of birds.

Volunteers take part in a clean-up operation at at Camber Sands in East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

But it was better news for wildlife elsewhere, with a record 46,000 puffins recorded on Skomer, Pembrokeshire, by the Wildlife Trusts of South and West Wales, while the charismatic bird has made a comeback on the Isle of Muck following conservation efforts by Ulster Wildlife Trust to remove invasive brown rats. Two puffins were caught on camera coming out of a burrow on the island off the Antrim coast, a positive sign they are breeding, conservationists said. And, in the south west, there was an explosion in the number of common or Mediterranean octopus which is at its most northerly range in the English Channel, and is normally rarely seen in British waters.

An octopus in the sea in Cornwall. Picture: The Wildlife Trusts