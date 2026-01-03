UK will 'shed no tears' over Maduro says Starmer, as UK to discuss Venezuela with US
The UK Government will discuss the “evolving situation” in Venezuela with US counterparts “in the days ahead”, says Starmer.
The UK Government will discuss the "evolving situation" in Venezuela with US counterparts "in the days ahead" and will "shed no tears" about the end of Nicolas Maduro's regime, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said.
Writing on X, the Prime Minister said: "The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.
"I reiterated my support for international law this morning.
"The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people."
The statement follows the announcement from Trump that US will “run” Venezuela until a “safe” transition of power can take place, after carrying out strikes on the country and capturing its president.
Speaking earlier today, Sir Keir said Britain had not been involved “in any way” in the attack and insisted he wanted to “establish the facts” before commenting.
He had refused to be drawn on whether the military action of the US broke international law.
In the early hours of Saturday, President Trump announced President Maduro and his wife have been captured by the US and taken out of Venezuela following a series of airstrikes on the capital Caracas.
He says the US will "run" Venezuela until there can be a "proper transition" of power, after sharing a photo of President Maduro "captured" on board the USS Iwo Jima.
"So we are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition and it has to be a judicious because that's what we're all about," said Trump.
"We want peace, liberty and justice for the great people of Venezuela, and that includes many from Venezuela that are now living in the United States and want to go back to their country."
Despite this, Trump warned that the US is prepared to stage a second, "much larger" attack if needed.
The operation, which occurred in the early hours of January 3, followed months of pressure from Washington on the oil-rich South American nation.