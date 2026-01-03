The UK Government will discuss the “evolving situation” in Venezuela with US counterparts “in the days ahead” and will “shed no tears” about the end of Nicolas Maduro’s regime, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Writing on X, the Prime Minister said: "The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.

"I reiterated my support for international law this morning.

"The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people."

The statement follows the announcement from Trump that US will “run” Venezuela until a “safe” transition of power can take place, after carrying out strikes on the country and capturing its president.

Speaking earlier today, Sir Keir said Britain had not been involved “in any way” in the attack and insisted he wanted to “establish the facts” before commenting.

He had refused to be drawn on whether the military action of the US broke international law.

