Britain will send the equipment "as part of a future defensive mission to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz"

Defence Secretary John Healey said the multinational mission will be "defensive, independent, and credible". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The UK has confirmed it will send drones, jets and warships in a mission to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Defence minister John Healey said on Tuesday: "With our allies, this multinational mission will be defensive, independent and credible. "Autonomous mine-hunting equipment, Typhoon fighter jets and the warship HMS Dragon will be contributed to the mission as part of £115m of new funding for the operation." The mission, which the government says will become operational when "conditions allow", is backed by £115m new funding for mine-hunting drones and counter-drone systems. Read more: Tens of millions to starve if Strait of Hormuz not reopened within weeks, UN warns Read more: Trump to 'suspend gas tax' for 'period of time' as costs continue to soar as a result of Iran war

Ships in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, southern Iran. Picture: Alamy

HMS Dragon is already being sent to the region to be ready to join the UK and French-led initiative once hostilities cease between Iran and US-Israeli forces. The announcement came following a virtual summit with more than 40 of his counterparts from other nations involved in the mission. The Royal Navy warship had undergone additional training and preparation to ensure that its crew were ready to ensure that the air defence ship is ready for potential future operations in the Strait. The vessel, which is a major route for oil and gas supplies, has effectively been closed as a result of the conflict and stand-off, sending energy prices soaring and hammering the global economy. Earlier on Tuesday, a A United Nations (UN) official warned that if the Strait is not reopened within a few weeks, tens of millions of people could starve. Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has urged the world to work together to prevent an impending humanitarian crisis that will arise due to the closure of the key waterway.

President Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire was on "life support". Picture: Alamy