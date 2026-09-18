Dave Doogan, the SNP’s Commons leader, highlighted concerns that Labour ministers are 'softening people up for a Westminster budget of cuts and tax rises'

Dave Doogan said 'People will rightly be thinking that they are living through a bad case of Westminster deja vu'. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The UK should gear up for “another brutal budget”, the SNP has warned, as the party leader claimed that the tax and spending plans could bring a “bad case of Westminster deja vu”.

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Dave Doogan, the SNP’s Commons leader, highlighted concerns that Labour ministers are now “softening people up for a Westminster budget of cuts and tax rises”. This comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares to deliver his first budget next month, conceding that he expects it will be “challenging”. According to the latest official figures, inflation reached a five-month high in August, with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation up to 3.1% The spike was linked to high petrol and diesel costs – with the Bank of England warning this week that volatile global energy costs could push inflation higher still. Read more: When is the Autumn Budget and what could be in John Healey's first speech? Read more: Labour telling ‘fibs’ over GB Energy job claims, SNP says

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey are gearing up to give their first Budget next month. Picture: Getty

While the Bank held interest rates steady when its monetary policy committee met this week, governor Andrew Bailey said if the volatility in energy markets continued it was “more likely” that rates could need to rise to help bring inflation back down to the 2% target. The prospect of a rates rise comes as some households are already facing an increase in energy costs come October, when Ofgem’s new price cap comes into effect. With financial pressures being faced across the country, Mr Doogan claimed that the UK Government was “cynically rolling the pitch for another brutal budget in Brexit Britain”. The SNP Westminster leader added: “People will rightly be thinking that they are living through a bad case of Westminster deja vu. “Keir Starmer promised ‘change ’, and things went from bad to worse. Andy Burnham promised ‘hope ’, but the cost of living is moving from a crisis into an emergency.

Concerns about the UK's economic prospects have been raised by John Swinney's party. Picture: Getty