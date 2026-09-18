UK should brace for ‘another brutal Budget’, SNP warns
Dave Doogan, the SNP’s Commons leader, highlighted concerns that Labour ministers are 'softening people up for a Westminster budget of cuts and tax rises'
The UK should gear up for “another brutal budget”, the SNP has warned, as the party leader claimed that the tax and spending plans could bring a “bad case of Westminster deja vu”.
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Dave Doogan, the SNP’s Commons leader, highlighted concerns that Labour ministers are now “softening people up for a Westminster budget of cuts and tax rises”.
This comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares to deliver his first budget next month, conceding that he expects it will be “challenging”.
According to the latest official figures, inflation reached a five-month high in August, with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation up to 3.1%
The spike was linked to high petrol and diesel costs – with the Bank of England warning this week that volatile global energy costs could push inflation higher still.
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While the Bank held interest rates steady when its monetary policy committee met this week, governor Andrew Bailey said if the volatility in energy markets continued it was “more likely” that rates could need to rise to help bring inflation back down to the 2% target.
The prospect of a rates rise comes as some households are already facing an increase in energy costs come October, when Ofgem’s new price cap comes into effect.
With financial pressures being faced across the country, Mr Doogan claimed that the UK Government was “cynically rolling the pitch for another brutal budget in Brexit Britain”.
The SNP Westminster leader added: “People will rightly be thinking that they are living through a bad case of Westminster deja vu.
“Keir Starmer promised ‘change ’, and things went from bad to worse. Andy Burnham promised ‘hope ’, but the cost of living is moving from a crisis into an emergency.
“Instead of developing a plan to put money in people’s pockets – the Labour Party’s sole focus is now softening people up for a Westminster budget of cuts and tax rises.”
The SNP MP insisted the “permanent pattern of dire economic data in the UK” highlighted the need for Scotland to “shape a future beyond Westminster”.
Mr Doogan said: “Brexit Britain is broken and people are sick to the back teeth of the UK’s never-ending doom loop of rising prices, falling living standards and poor economic growth.
“Scotland is rich in resources, but we need the full powers of independence to deliver transformative change for those struggling to make ends meet.
“An independent Scotland, back in the European Union, is our route to a fairer, wealthier nation and a better future for all our people.”