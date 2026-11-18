Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC, Mr Lammy said that although he and Sir Keir Starmer previously ruled out rejoining the customs union, single market or EU, the circumstances had since changed

Speaking to Andrew Marr, Mr Lammy called for a return to the EU. Picture: LBC Tonight with Andrew Marr

By Georgia Bell

David Lammy has said the UK “simply cannot survive” as an island outside the EU and called for Labour to promise to hold a second referendum on EU membership ahead of the next general election.

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Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC, the former deputy prime minister and foreign secretary said since the 2016 referendum, geopolitics had shifted significantly - and so had Britain’s role in it. “We now find ourselves in a way that we didn’t in 2016, up against an erratic United States,” he told Andrew. “We find ourselves up against a protectionist EU in temperament… and of course, we’ve got the challenge of an aggressive Russia and a mercantile China," He went on: “Against that backdrop, we simply cannot survive the kind of, this idea that was peddled during Brexit that we could be this sort of island off of Europe, free market, just hasn’t turned out to be the case." “You have to be part of a bloc and a bloc that you are shaping," he said. Read more: Burnham says ‘hard Brexit’ was ‘not good enough for Britain’ as he sets out views on EU reset Read more: 'I won't be listening to him': Burnham hits out at Boris' 'bridges burnt' Brexit and insists rejoining EU should be an 'option'

Andrew pointed out that a return to the EU could involve policies which he said remained unpopular with the British public, including freedom of movement. Mr Lammy acknowledged that a return to the EU would mean: “We would have to accept free movement.” But he also argued that membership of the bloc could help Britain address illegal migration, as the nation would find itself “back inside the Dublin Agreement and other agreements”. When pressed on the possibility of a future deal with the EU, Mr Lammy said: “I think people are beginning to realise that there’s a big difference between the immigration we had when we were in the EU… and the new immigration we have.” Mr Lammy went on to indicate that the UK could also retain arrangements similar to those previously held by Ireland, including on the common travel area and highlighted other EU member states that do not use the euro.