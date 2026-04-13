The government will seek to pass legislation which would allow ministers to adopt EU laws without Parliament having a normal vote.

The Prime Minister has insisted the legislation will bring billions of pounds to the UK economy and strengthen Britain's ties with Europe against the backdrop of the US-Iran war.

The bill, expected to be introduced later this year, will make it easier to align with the EU on future rules in areas where the UK already has an agreement, like food standards and animal welfare.

However, critics have warned that the plans could see Britain dragged under European control without any power to shape EU legislation and with MPs offered a smaller opportunity to scrutinise.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described the plans as a "backdoor attempt" to re-impose EU rules, while Conservative shadow business secretary Andrew Griffin said Parliament would be "reduced to a spectator while Brussels sets the terms."

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