UK could adopt single market rules as critics slam 'backdoor attempt' to re-impose control from Brussels
The government will seek to pass legislation which would allow ministers to adopt EU laws without Parliament having a normal vote.
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The Prime Minister has insisted the legislation will bring billions of pounds to the UK economy and strengthen Britain's ties with Europe against the backdrop of the US-Iran war.
The bill, expected to be introduced later this year, will make it easier to align with the EU on future rules in areas where the UK already has an agreement, like food standards and animal welfare.
However, critics have warned that the plans could see Britain dragged under European control without any power to shape EU legislation and with MPs offered a smaller opportunity to scrutinise.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described the plans as a "backdoor attempt" to re-impose EU rules, while Conservative shadow business secretary Andrew Griffin said Parliament would be "reduced to a spectator while Brussels sets the terms."
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The rules would be drafted using secondary legislation - so-called 'Henry VIII' powers - which MPs can approve or reject but not amend.
This could lead to MPs "rubber-stamping" deals instead of debating and voting on each one. If passed, it could lead to the UK adopting EU rules on everything from cars to agriculture.
The government said peers would still have the power to scrutinise measures adopted under the bill.
Ministers argue the legislation will allow the government to implement deals already agreed with the EU on food standards and emissions, and that it will slash red tape for exporters.