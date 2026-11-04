The UK has agreed to “engage in a structured, time-bound, inclusive and good-faith dialogue” with countries affected by the slave trade and its legacy, a Commonwealth leaders’ statement said.

In the joint statement, the Commonwealth leaders said the time had come for a “meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity”.

It comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham opened the door to a formal apology on behalf of the UK for its role in the transatlantic slave trade, while ruling out the prospect of direct reparations.

The communique said: “We welcome the agreement of the Government of the United Kingdom to engage in a structured, time-bound, inclusive and good-faith dialogue with affected parties addressing the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and its historical harms.”

Mr Burnham had faced pressure ahead of the gathering from the leaders of Caribbean and African Commonwealth nations to give them money for the long-term impacts of slavery.

While the Prime Minister disagreed with the calls, he has set out plans for a “debt reset” aimed at helping poorer countries struggling with repayments to borrowers.

He has argued that work to support member states amid rising global interest rate costs must include non-G7 donors and the private sector as he met counterparts from across the Commonwealth in St John’s, the capital of Antigua.

The UK will also allocate £40 million over three years from within existing budgets to speed up critical infrastructure investment including green energy in the Caribbean.

Ed Miliband, the Foreign Secretary, has insisted that British taxpayers will not pay a penny more as a result of Mr Burnham’s “new approach” to the Commonwealth.