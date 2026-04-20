What are the UK rules around smoking after change in law?
Major change to UK smoking law under Tobacco and Vapes Bill
Major changes to the laws around smoking are set to be introduced to the UK after the Tobacco and Vapes Bill cleared Parliament this week.
Listen to this article
The House of Lords signed off on the legislation, which will come into force once it receives royal assent, this week to give politicians greater regulatory powers.
Health minister Baroness Merron told the Lords on Monday: “This afternoon marks the end of this Bill’s journey throughout Parliament.
“It is a landmark bill, it will create a smoke-free generation. It is, in fact, the biggest public health intervention in a generation and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives.”
Here is what the bill will mean for smoking in the UK.
What has the Tobacco and Vapes Bill changed for smoking and e-cigarettes?
Children currently aged 17 or younger will face a lifelong ban on buying cigarettes under the bill, with those born on January 1, 2009, or later being affected.
At present, it is legal to smoke and buy cigarettes as well as vapes from the age of 18.
Under the bill, ministers will also get new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging.
Baroness Merron added: “It is the biggest public health intervention in a generation and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives.”
Where is it legal to smoke and vape in the UK?
Smoking is allowed in most public outdoor areas of the UK and in your own home or vehicle, as has been the case since the ban imposed on indoor spaces in 2007.
Public outdoor spaces do sometimes carry restrictions, with some pubs and football stadiums not allowing patrons to light up on their premises.
Vaping is permitted in all areas where it is legal to smoke.