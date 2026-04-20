Major change to UK smoking law under Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Those born after January 1, 2009, will never legally smoke cigarettes. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Major changes to the laws around smoking are set to be introduced to the UK after the Tobacco and Vapes Bill cleared Parliament this week.

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The House of Lords signed off on the legislation, which will come into force once it receives royal assent, this week to give politicians greater regulatory powers. Health minister Baroness Merron told the Lords on Monday: “This afternoon marks the end of this Bill’s journey throughout Parliament. “It is a landmark bill, it will create a smoke-free generation. It is, in fact, the biggest public health intervention in a generation and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives.” Here is what the bill will mean for smoking in the UK.

It is still legal to smoke outdoors and in private spaces in the UK. Picture: Alamy

What has the Tobacco and Vapes Bill changed for smoking and e-cigarettes? Children currently aged 17 or younger will face a lifelong ban on buying cigarettes under the bill, with those born on January 1, 2009, or later being affected. At present, it is legal to smoke and buy cigarettes as well as vapes from the age of 18. Under the bill, ministers will also get new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging. Baroness Merron added: “It is the biggest public health intervention in a generation and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives.”

Smoking inside in public has been banned since 2007 in the UK. Picture: Alamy