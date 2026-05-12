Almost half of people in the UK have lost access to vital community spaces, new research says. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Almost half of people in the UK have lost access to vital community spaces such as parks, social clubs, libraries or post offices since 2023, research suggests.

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Anti-poverty charity Trussell warned that the loss of social and recreational spaces are highest in the most deprived neighbourhoods across the UK. The research has been revealed as the charity prepares to unveil its “together garden” at the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show next week, which aims to highlight the power of community and people working together. The garden, designed by Rob Hardy and funded by Project Giving Back, will be relocated to Strabane Foodbank in Northern Ireland after the show, to provide green space for one of the most deprived areas of the UK. A survey of 3,280 UK adults by Opinium for Trussell, found that 45% of those quizzed had lost access to at least one community space such as a park, social club, library or post office since 2023. The losses are keenest in the most struggling spots in the country, analysis by Trussell shows, with 23% of those in the most deprived areas saying they had lost community centres, halls, pubs or social clubs, compared to 14% of people in the wealthiest areas. And 14% in the most deprived areas reported losing sports, leisure or outdoor facilities, compared to 10% of people in the least deprived areas.

City Centre Post Office UK - Modern Post Office Store in Cambidge City Centre UK. CIty Centre Post Office. Urban Post Office. Picture: Alamy

This is despite 24% of those in the most deprived areas saying that local facilities had helped them access advice and support on social security and money matters, twice as many as the 12% who said the same in the least deprived parts of the country. And twice as many people (10%) in the poorest areas say they have little or no access to community spaces as the 5% who report this issue in the least deprived areas. Two-fifths (39%) of parents in the most deprived areas said the loss of community spaces had a negative impact on their children’s development, and 16% of people on the lowest incomes reported being often or always lonely – both far higher than levels in wealthy areas and for those on higher incomes. Trussell said the hundreds of food banks in its nationwide community provided more than 2.6 million emergency food parcels to those facing hunger last year, but also emotional support, and advice on services.

Matthew van Duyvenbode, co-chief executive at Trussell, said: “It’s really concerning to find that almost half of communities across the UK are losing vital places and spaces to come together. “We all need community spaces to connect and to stay well – particularly when we are struggling in life. “But our research highlights that these spaces are particularly at risk where they are needed most.” The Chelsea garden focuses on “togetherness”, reflecting the “power of community” and representing the hundreds of people, from local services, schools, volunteers and members of the public, who come together to support each food bank, the charity said. Mr van Duyvenbod said: “We’re pleased and proud that our Chelsea Together Garden will be taken to Strabane Foodbank to help enrich the community there for years to come.” He said that while food banks are a “lifeline”, they are not the solution to hunger, adding: “Our garden tells this story of how we will end hunger in the UK: together, with everyone playing their part.” The garden features intersecting paths, timber frames which support one another, a water feature that drains at the pull of a lever to unlock more seating for larger groups to gather, and planting in a rich mixture of colours and textures.