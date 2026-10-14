UK Special Forces unite in rare public intervention to condemn ‘green light’ for veterans’ persecution
The associations representing Britain’s elite Special Forces community have issued a rare joint statement accusing the Government of giving a “green light” to the continued pursuit of veterans over events decades ago.
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In a strongly worded intervention, the SAS Regimental Association, SBS Association and Special Reconnaissance Regimental Association warned that the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill would leave former soldiers exposed to “endless re-investigation” and years of hostile legal proceedings.
The three associations said ministers had failed to close loopholes that could be exploited by those seeking to punish former Special Forces soldiers “for doing their duty to save lives”, and urged the Government to begin rebuilding the damaged bond of trust between the state and its military.
Their intervention follows a warning from General Sir Peter Wall and General Sir Nick Parker, two of Britain’s most senior former Army commanders, that ministers must “stop pretending” the legislation offers veterans meaningful protection.
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It also builds on concerns previously raised exclusively with LBC by the SAS Regimental Association, which said repeated legal action against troops who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan had created a “significant moral injury” and a belief that the contract between the Armed Forces and Government had been broken.
Now, in a united challenge to ministers, all three associations have rejected the proposed safeguards as inadequate.
“Having seen the proposed amendments, we are concerned that the provisions of the Bill will neither adequately protect veterans nor meet the government’s stated objectives,” they said.
“Those who seek to punish former Special Forces soldiers for doing their duty to save lives all those years ago will easily exploit its loopholes and vulnerable provisions.”
The three associations represent the regimental communities of the Special Air Service (SAS), Special Boat Service (SBS) and Special Reconnaissance Regiment (SRR), which form part of UK Special Forces. They support veterans and their families and speak up on issues affecting those who served in units whose operations are largely kept secret. Their joint intervention brings together voices from across the special forces community.
Read more: ‘Stop pretending’: Generals accuse Government of failing veterans after SAS Association warns bond with troops is broken
Read more: SAS veterans warn Government is risking Britain’s special forces capability over Troubles 'witch hunts'
The associations said they had supplied the Government with amendments designed to protect veterans eleven months ago, but accused ministers of failing to engage properly with their proposals.
“Despite the lack of reciprocal engagement, we remain ready to help address the shortcomings in the Bill,” they said.
At the centre of their criticism is the distinction between protecting veterans from prosecution and protecting them from being repeatedly investigated in the first place.
They acknowledged the proposed requirement for the Attorney General to approve future prosecutions, but said that safeguard failed to address the ordeal former soldiers could endure long before a case reached court.
Veterans, they warned, still risked becoming “ensnared in endless re-investigation”.
The Government says its latest amendments, announced on Monday, will significantly reduce exposure to repeat investigations and provide lasting protections for veterans. The package includes Attorney General consent for serious Troubles-related prosecutions, safeguards around approaching witnesses and requirements to consider the circumstances in which soldiers operated. Ministers say the changes will protect former personnel while allowing bereaved families, including soldiers’ families, to seek answers.
But the associations identified three areas in which they believe those promises fall short.
They said the amended Bill would still allow an investigation to begin without even a suggestion that new evidence existed, and could compel a veteran to participate even when their involvement was not intended to obtain new evidence.
According to the associations, investigators would need only to consider renewed investigation “essential”, without the legislation defining what that meant.
“This is a green light for the continued pursuit of veterans after decades have passed and where there is nothing new to learn,” they said.
They also challenged the scope of promised protections against veterans being contacted without warning by the commission investigating Troubles cases.
The associations said those safeguards would not cover veterans suspected of a criminal offence, and appeared not to cover those previously contacted by an investigator, although they acknowledged uncertainty over the latter point.
“Based on bitter experience, it is difficult to envisage a circumstance in which many of our veterans would not fall within one of those categories,” they said.
“This means that the so called ‘cold calling’ protections would not be available to them.”
Their third concern is that the amendments do not go far enough to ensure investigators consider the historical and operational circumstances in which soldiers acted.
“It means that actions from the distant past can be judged with the benefit of hindsight,” they warned.
The joint statement adds to pressure on ministers ahead of the Bill’s return to Parliament on October 19.
Sir Peter and Sir Nick have already called for a single requirement for genuinely new and compelling evidence, independently established, before previously investigated veterans can face renewed adversarial proceedings.
They stressed that they were not seeking immunity and that anyone who broke the law must remain accountable, while families must have a route to answers.
But they warned that making prosecution less likely would not protect veterans from the consequences of repeated investigations.
“The process itself is going to continue to be the punishment,” the generals said.
The SAS Regimental Association previously told LBC that the lives of veterans in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and those of their families, were being “blighted by repeated and seemingly endless investigations”.
It accused successive governments of allowing legal processes to be used disproportionately against former soldiers, describing the treatment of veterans as “lawfare”.
In their latest statement, the three associations said ministers still had an opportunity to change course.
“As the Bill stands, veterans face the prospect of being dragged into unwarranted repeat investigations and years of hostile adversarial litigation,” they said.
“We urge the government to engage sincerely with us to make the Bill fit for purpose. This is vital to end the persecution of veterans and to begin rebuilding the bond of trust between the state and its military.”