UK Special Forces associations break silence to accuse Government of giving ‘green light’ to pursuit of veterans. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

The associations representing Britain’s elite Special Forces community have issued a rare joint statement accusing the Government of giving a “green light” to the continued pursuit of veterans over events decades ago.

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In a strongly worded intervention, the SAS Regimental Association, SBS Association and Special Reconnaissance Regimental Association warned that the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill would leave former soldiers exposed to “endless re-investigation” and years of hostile legal proceedings. The three associations said ministers had failed to close loopholes that could be exploited by those seeking to punish former Special Forces soldiers “for doing their duty to save lives”, and urged the Government to begin rebuilding the damaged bond of trust between the state and its military. Their intervention follows a warning from General Sir Peter Wall and General Sir Nick Parker, two of Britain’s most senior former Army commanders, that ministers must “stop pretending” the legislation offers veterans meaningful protection. Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month It also builds on concerns previously raised exclusively with LBC by the SAS Regimental Association, which said repeated legal action against troops who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan had created a “significant moral injury” and a belief that the contract between the Armed Forces and Government had been broken. Now, in a united challenge to ministers, all three associations have rejected the proposed safeguards as inadequate. “Having seen the proposed amendments, we are concerned that the provisions of the Bill will neither adequately protect veterans nor meet the government’s stated objectives,” they said. “Those who seek to punish former Special Forces soldiers for doing their duty to save lives all those years ago will easily exploit its loopholes and vulnerable provisions.” The three associations represent the regimental communities of the Special Air Service (SAS), Special Boat Service (SBS) and Special Reconnaissance Regiment (SRR), which form part of UK Special Forces. They support veterans and their families and speak up on issues affecting those who served in units whose operations are largely kept secret. Their joint intervention brings together voices from across the special forces community. Read more: ‘Stop pretending’: Generals accuse Government of failing veterans after SAS Association warns bond with troops is broken Read more: SAS veterans warn Government is risking Britain’s special forces capability over Troubles 'witch hunts'

The letter is a rare intervention from a group which normally stays in the shadows. Picture: SASRA

The associations said they had supplied the Government with amendments designed to protect veterans eleven months ago, but accused ministers of failing to engage properly with their proposals. “Despite the lack of reciprocal engagement, we remain ready to help address the shortcomings in the Bill,” they said. At the centre of their criticism is the distinction between protecting veterans from prosecution and protecting them from being repeatedly investigated in the first place. They acknowledged the proposed requirement for the Attorney General to approve future prosecutions, but said that safeguard failed to address the ordeal former soldiers could endure long before a case reached court. Veterans, they warned, still risked becoming “ensnared in endless re-investigation”. The Government says its latest amendments, announced on Monday, will significantly reduce exposure to repeat investigations and provide lasting protections for veterans. The package includes Attorney General consent for serious Troubles-related prosecutions, safeguards around approaching witnesses and requirements to consider the circumstances in which soldiers operated. Ministers say the changes will protect former personnel while allowing bereaved families, including soldiers’ families, to seek answers. But the associations identified three areas in which they believe those promises fall short. They said the amended Bill would still allow an investigation to begin without even a suggestion that new evidence existed, and could compel a veteran to participate even when their involvement was not intended to obtain new evidence. According to the associations, investigators would need only to consider renewed investigation “essential”, without the legislation defining what that meant. “This is a green light for the continued pursuit of veterans after decades have passed and where there is nothing new to learn,” they said. They also challenged the scope of promised protections against veterans being contacted without warning by the commission investigating Troubles cases.