Reports have suggested the whole force could amount to just 15,000 men, with the UK providing half the total.

By Henry Moore

The UK has pledged to spend £200million on preparing British troops for deployment in Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has announced.

This week saw the UK, alongside France, commit to sending troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire agreement with Russia. During a visit to Kyiv on Friday, Defence Secretary John Healey met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss plans for a Multinational Force in the country. The £200m will pay for upgrades to vehicles and communications systems, counter-drone protection and other equipment to ensure troops are ready to deploy. Read more: Putin 'fears the US' but not Europe, says Trump, as Russia strikes Ukraine overnight

Defence Secretary John Healey (right) meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

Mr Healey said: “We are surging investment into our preparations following the Prime Minister’s announcement this week, ensuring that Britain’s armed forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the Multinational Force Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure UK.” After the meeting, Mr Zelenskyy said he was “grateful” for the UK’s support, adding: “It is crucial that the framework for ending the war includes a clear response from the allies should Russian aggression be repeated.” Mr Healey’s visit to Kyiv comes days after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to send troops to Ukraine as part of a “reassurance force” organised by the “coalition of the willing”. The size of the western force, which will also include soldiers from France, has not yet been announced, nor has the Government provided details of how many British personnel it expects to deploy.

Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during a Land Combat demonstration at Copehill Down Village on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy