UK taking 'different approach' to Trump on Ukraine, senior minister tells LBC
Yvette Cooper told Lewis Goodall that the UK would continue to provide "strong support" for Ukraine
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The Uk is taking a "different approach" to Trump on Ukraine, a senior government minister has told LBC, after Washington suspended sanctions targeting the Russian economy.
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Health secretary Yvette Cooper told Sunday with Lewis Goodall that the UK would continue to provide "strong support" for Ukraine as Donald Trump faces accusations of siding with Russia.
The US President has been accused of authorising speed restrictions on the Starlink satellite network used by Ukraine to defend its skies against Russian attacks.
Ms Cooper avoided directly criticising the US President when asked by Lewis whether Mr Trump had "blood on his hands".
But she added: "We want to keep going further in terms of the sanctions.
Read more: Donald Trump halts sanctions on Russia days after diesel deal - as Zelenskyy warns decision will 'encourage Putin to keep attacking'
Read more: Zelenskyy blasts 'planned operation' to slow down Starlink in Ukraine
"That is a different approach to some of the things we’ve from the US.
"But we've also seen the US approach has evolved over time. And as part of the NATO alliance, I think we've got still strong support continuing for Ukraine.
"It's really important that that continues. So we're going to keep working."
Her intervention comes amid a rapid deteriorating in relations between Washington and Kyiv, after President Trump eased sanctions on Russian diesel last week.
Since then, Mr Trump has suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be replaced, declined to say whether Russia was responsible for the war and, on Friday, used his executive powers to block a major sanctions package he had previously supported.
Ms Cooper also confirmed that the UK was looking at unfreezing European Russian assets to help fund the Ukrainian war effort.
"We argued for a long time to make sure we could use the frozen Russian assets to be able to support Ukraine," she told Lewis.
"So that's been a longstanding UK policy. There have been different approaches to this. We wanted to work with European colleagues on how to do this. So those discussions are going on."
Ukraine relies on Starlink to help intercept Russian missile and drone attacks, but faced speed limits earlier in the week that significantly curtailed its ability to do so.
Elon Musk, who owns Starlink's parent company Space X, has claimed the order to impose speed limits on Ukraine’s Starlink access came from Mr Trump’s administration, but the president has denied this.
The UK Government has backed Ukraine throughout the row, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcoming Mr Zelensky to Downing Street on Wednesday.
But ministers have also refrained from directly criticising Mr Trump, with Mr Burnham saying he needed to be “careful” in his choice of words.