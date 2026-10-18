Yvette Cooper told Lewis Goodall that the UK would continue to provide "strong support" for Ukraine

By Issy Clarke

The Uk is taking a "different approach" to Trump on Ukraine, a senior government minister has told LBC, after Washington suspended sanctions targeting the Russian economy.

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"That is a different approach to some of the things we’ve from the US. "But we've also seen the US approach has evolved over time. And as part of the NATO alliance, I think we've got still strong support continuing for Ukraine. "It's really important that that continues. So we're going to keep working." Her intervention comes amid a rapid deteriorating in relations between Washington and Kyiv, after President Trump eased sanctions on Russian diesel last week.

Her intervention comes amid a rapid deteriorating in relations between Washington and Kyiv,. Picture: Eric Lee/Getty

Since then, Mr Trump has suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be replaced, declined to say whether Russia was responsible for the war and, on Friday, used his executive powers to block a major sanctions package he had previously supported. Ms Cooper also confirmed that the UK was looking at unfreezing European Russian assets to help fund the Ukrainian war effort. "We argued for a long time to make sure we could use the frozen Russian assets to be able to support Ukraine," she told Lewis. "So that's been a longstanding UK policy. There have been different approaches to this. We wanted to work with European colleagues on how to do this. So those discussions are going on."

Ms Cooper also confirmed that the UK was looking at unfreezing European Russian assets to help fund the Ukrainian war effort. Picture: Belga News Agency/Alamy