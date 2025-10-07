The Government is "in discussions" with the European Union over a steel tariff hike, the Prime Minister has said, as UK industry figures warned of an "existential threat".

The European Commission has revealed plans to impose 50% tariffs on steel, double the current level of 25%, while reducing tariff-free import volumes to 18.3 million tons a year - a 47% reduction.

The commission is effectively matching the levy Donald Trump imposed on the EU.

The move will come as a further blow to British industry, which has already been hit by levies on steel into the American market.

As he travelled to India on a trade mission, Sir Keir Starmer was asked if he believed the EU would move forward with its plans to match Mr Trump's steel levies, something which could threaten the survival of Britain's steel industry.