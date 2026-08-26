UK braced for a warning about stocking up on food and water in case of emergency event

Shopping for tinned food might become more commonplace. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The government is set to encourage Brits to stock up on tinned food and bottled water to prepare for the event of a national crisis.

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While no official announcement or campaign has been launched, the Cabinet Office is expected to move ahead with a campaign to ensure that UK households and supply chains will be able to cope. Cabinet Office minister Louise Haigh is reported to be coordinating a response plan on behalf of Andy Burnham, according to reports in the Guardian and Financial Times. The reports come on the back of the European Union warning its citizens to stockpile 72 hours' worth of food in the event of war. Here is what we know for now. Read also: Energy bills to rise for millions as regulator Ofgem announces 4% increase from October

Tinned food can have long shelf-life and sell by dates. Picture: Alamy

Why is the government calling on Brits to stockpile? The government has not published any official advice and, at this stage, a forthcoming campaign is speculative - but the UK is expected to follow the European Union in encouraging people to stockpile. This will be to: A) Guarantee households have basic supplies to cope in the event of a crisis,

B) Free up immediate resources to allow emergency services to help those most in need.

Louise Haigh enters the Cabinet Office in Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

What food might Brits need to stock up on? Tinned or canned food, as well as bottles of water, are expected to be items to stockpile, as they have a long shelf life and, in some cases, do not require kitchen equipment or electronics to prepare. No official list has yet been publicised. The Cabinet Office said: “Safeguarding national security is the first priority of any government. “We’re committed to raising awareness of simple steps households can take to make themselves more resilient, as well as driving forward the home defence programme to build our country’s preparedness for various threats.”

Extreme weather is expected to impact on the British harvest this year. Picture: Alamy