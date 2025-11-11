UK 'stops sharing intelligence with US' over Trump's deadly strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats
British officials reportedly agree that the US' strikes violate international law and amount to “extrajudicial killing.”
The UK has reportedly stopped sharing some intelligence with the US following deadly strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean - as the death toll rises in Donald Trump’s war on cartels.
Listen to this article
Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has allegedly halted intelligence briefings with the Trump administration in a move threatening to spark a fresh row with the US president.
Labour reportedly took the unprecedented step as it refuses to be complicit in the US’s deadly strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and South America.
The pause began over a month ago shortly after the series of fatal strikes were first carried out, according to CNN.
Volker Türk, the UN’s human rights chief, said last month that the strikes violate international law and amount to “extrajudicial killing.”
British officials reportedly fear that the US could use intelligence they had given to identify targets for strikes - which have killed 76 people since September - and agree with the UN’s assessment that they are in breach of international law.
Read more: Six dead in US strike on drug smuggling boat off Venezuelan coast, Trump says
Read more: Watch dramatic high-speed chase as Mexican navy attempt to stop cartel drug boats carrying more than 7 tons of cocaine
Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 10, 2025
These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and… pic.twitter.com/ocUoGzwwDO
The UK was reportedly willing to assist US law enforcement and the US Coast Guard with its crackdown on drug cartels and smugglers before the strikes as it controls multiple territories in the Caribbean with intelligence assets.
But now, Britain has allegedly pulled back as the Trump administration faces growing pressure to stand down from its military onslaught in a move threatening to undermine the UK-US relationship on intelligence sharing.
Vice Admiral Bob Cooling, Royal Navy chief, told the Telegraph: “It would be absolutely extraordinary if this was the case... it would be huge.
“The US-UK intelligence link is unparalleled anywhere on the globe and goes back to just after the Second World War.
“It’s deep and persistent and really open and transparent. Any breach of that openness would be resisted by both parties strenuously because it’s so important for both of us.”
The latest US strike was confirmed yesterday by Mr Trump's defence chief Pete Hegseth.
He announced on X: "Two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.
"These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific.
"Both strikes were conducted in international waters and 3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed.
"No U.S. forces were harmed. Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people."
It comes after the Pentagon said the President declared the US was in an "armed conflict" with cartels.
This is the same legal rationale the US previously used to target terrorist organisations, including al-Qaeda and ISIS.
Last month, 25 Democratic senators wrote to the White House accusing it of launching strikes "without evidence that the individuals on the vessel and the vessel's cargo posed a threat to the United States."
But Mr Trump has insisted he has the authority to launch strikes without the backing of Congress.
The US has also been increasing its military presence in the Caribbean, with around 10,000 troops, a contingent of marines, and at least ten warships now in the region.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of "inventing a new eternal war" amid the military build-up near its waters and the series of deadly strikes.
LBC has approached the Foreign Office for comment.