British officials reportedly agree that the US' strikes violate international law and amount to “extrajudicial killing.”

British officials allegedly think Mr Trump's strikes on alleged South American drug boats violate international law. Picture: X/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The UK has reportedly stopped sharing some intelligence with the US following deadly strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean - as the death toll rises in Donald Trump’s war on cartels.

The UK was reportedly willing to assist US law enforcement and the US Coast Guard with its crackdown on drug cartels and smugglers before the strikes as it controls multiple territories in the Caribbean with intelligence assets. But now, Britain has allegedly pulled back as the Trump administration faces growing pressure to stand down from its military onslaught in a move threatening to undermine the UK-US relationship on intelligence sharing. Vice Admiral Bob Cooling, Royal Navy chief, told the Telegraph: “It would be absolutely extraordinary if this was the case... it would be huge. “The US-UK intelligence link is unparalleled anywhere on the globe and goes back to just after the Second World War. “It’s deep and persistent and really open and transparent. Any breach of that openness would be resisted by both parties strenuously because it’s so important for both of us.”

The US struck another 'narco-trafficking vessel' off the Venezuelan coast this week. Picture: Getty