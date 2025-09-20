Flood warnings are in place in parts of northern England and wind gusts could reach up to 75mph as the country is hit with stormy conditions into next week. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Flood warnings are in place in parts of northern England and wind gusts could reach up to 75mph as the country is hit with stormy conditions into next week.

The Met Office says that after a balmy Friday, heavy rain, strong winds and cooler temperatures are expected across the country on Sunday. The national weather service has warned of flooding and potential disruption to transport across the UK, and particularly in north Wales and northern England which are covered by a yellow rain warning from 9am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday. Four flood warnings are in place in north-west England, meaning flooding is expected, and residents and business owners are urged to act now to prevent damage to their properties, the Environment Agency said. A further flood warning is in place for the North Sea coast in the Yorkshire town of Hornsea.

Heavy rain saw a Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town rained off on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, more than 40 flood alerts are in place for England and more than 20 have been issued in Wales. The Environment Agency said high lake levels near Keswick Campsite in the Lake District are causing flooding and it is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Blustery winds are also hitting the nation, with gusts of up to 75mph possible around some coasts, leading to a small chance of injuries from flying debris and a slight chance of power cuts, the Met Office said. The M48 Severn Bridge was closed in both directions for more than two hours on Saturday evening. A yellow wind warning is in place for the Midlands, Wales and the north of England until 4am on Sunday. Temperatures peaked at 27.8C in St James’s Park in central London on Friday, but on Sunday could plummet to lows of 8C.