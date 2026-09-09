Ministers hope the deal will help police work faster against organised criminal networks responsible for small boat crossings

The bolstering of French police activity around Calais is likely to force smuggling routes further east and west along the coast to avoid detection. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

The UK has agreed to share intelligence about people smuggling networks with Belgium in a bid to curb small boat crossings.

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The rare arrival of migrants as far west as Portsmouth sparked angry protests over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

The rare arrival of migrants as far west as Portsmouth sparked angry protests over the weekend. Dinghy departures from Belgium meanwhile reportedly spiked earlier this year, but have been far less common than those from France in recent months. The deal was signed by Shabana Mahmood and Belgian interior minister Bernard Quintin on Wednesday. The Home Secretary said: “This agreement will help UK and Belgian police tighten the net around the criminal gangs behind small boat crossings. “The migrant smuggling trade doesn’t start and stop on the beaches of northern France. “These gangs operate across borders, so we’ll work with every international partner available to track them down, shut them down and bring them to justice. “Our efforts are delivering results. Small boat crossings are down significantly. But we know there is much more to do.

Migrants sit on a dinghy as they attempt to cross the English Channel from Gravelines, in an image from earlier this summer. Picture: Getty