UK strikes intelligence deal with Belgium to halt Channel small boat crossings
Ministers hope the deal will help police work faster against organised criminal networks responsible for small boat crossings
The UK has agreed to share intelligence about people smuggling networks with Belgium in a bid to curb small boat crossings.
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Ministers hope the deal will help police in both countries work faster against organised criminal networks responsible for small boat crossings.
The agreement means information won't need to be approved by courts before it can be shared, as is currently the case.
The bolstering of French police activity around Calais is likely to force smuggling routes further east and west along the coast to avoid detection.
Earlier this week, a migrant vessel set off from Cherbourg – some 280 miles west of Calais.
The 140-person mega-dinghy is thought to have made one of the longest journeys ever before being intercepted off the Hampshire coast.
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The rare arrival of migrants as far west as Portsmouth sparked angry protests over the weekend.
Dinghy departures from Belgium meanwhile reportedly spiked earlier this year, but have been far less common than those from France in recent months.
The deal was signed by Shabana Mahmood and Belgian interior minister Bernard Quintin on Wednesday.
The Home Secretary said: “This agreement will help UK and Belgian police tighten the net around the criminal gangs behind small boat crossings.
“The migrant smuggling trade doesn’t start and stop on the beaches of northern France.
“These gangs operate across borders, so we’ll work with every international partner available to track them down, shut them down and bring them to justice.
“Our efforts are delivering results. Small boat crossings are down significantly. But we know there is much more to do.
Mr Quintin said: “Belgium and the United Kingdom are neighbouring countries and friendly nations.
“We have close operational police cooperation, which has already delivered very concrete results both on the ground and in investigations.
“Our shared ambition is to continue working together to combat migrant smuggling and drug-related organised crime, which operate on both sides of our borders and exploit human misery.
“This text strengthens our tools to fight these crimes together, with ever greater effectiveness.”
Joint enforcement activity between the two countries has already led to more than 50 arrests linked to migrant smuggling, the Home Office said.