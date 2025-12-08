Labour peer Lord West of Spithead said the silent service was in a worse condition than at any point in his 60 years of military service

UK nuclear submarine with Trident missile capability takes part in exercises in the Solent near Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK’s submarine fleet is in “a parlous state”, a former navy chief has warned, amid the growing underwater threat posed by Russia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking at Westminster, Labour peer Lord West of Spithead said the silent service was in a worse condition than at any point in his 60 years of military service. The former defence minister told Parliament it was “horrifying” that at times over the past year Britain did not have one attack submarine operational. He also raised concerns over the pressures faced by the nation’s continuous at-sea submarine-based nuclear deterrent. Lord West made his hard-hitting comments as Defence Secretary John Healey announced plans for a new multimillion pound high-tech force to protect undersea cables and pipelines against Russian attack. The hybrid naval force, named Atlantic Bastion, will combine autonomous vehicles and AI with warships and aircraft to identify threats to underwater structure and to defend them from interference. Read more: Starmer says peace talks over Ukraine war at 'critical stage' as Zelenskyy visits Downing Street Read more: 'We stand with Ukraine': Starmer holds peace talks with leaders in show of 'European unity'

Defence Secretary John Healey. Picture: Alamy

The UK and its Nato allies have become increasingly concerned about the risk Moscow poses to seabed cables and pipelines, which carry most of Britain’s international telecommunications data and vital energy supplies such as electricity, oil and gas. This has been underlined by the activities of Russian spy ships such as the Yantar, which have the capability to sabotage these links. Attacks on undersea infrastructure could cause “catastrophic disruption” to the financial and communications systems Britons rely on, the National Security Strategy Committee warned in a September report. Against this backdrop, Lord West told ministers: “Our submarine force is in a parlous state, the worst in my 60 years of service. “Successive delays in ordering, a lack of dry dock investment, the failure to recruit and train the requisite nuclear personnel, training delays for those we have got, lack of spares and lack of maintenance, have all taken their toll. “Does our nation realise that, for the last year, this great maritime nation has had one attack submarine operational for most of the time? Some of the time, it has not had one at all. “That is pretty horrifying for a maritime nation of our stature.

Russian submarine RFN Novorossiysk has been monitored by the Royal Navy as it sailed west through UK waters. Picture: Royal Navy/PA. Picture: Royal Navy/PA