It includes leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and is the most common cancer among children.

While the UK’s overall cancer survival has risen to the highest level on record, we haven’t seen progress across the board, and for people diagnosed with the deadliest blood cancers, their chances of survival are still just 1 in 3.

Over the past 50 years, five-year survival for breast and prostate cancer has risen from around 50% and 30%, respectively, to nearly 90% for both.

Yet for acute myeloid leukaemia, one of the deadliest blood cancers, five-year survival has increased by just three percentage points in the last decade and sits around 20%.

To me, this shows what's possible when we invest in finding better treatments, but also how much further we need to go for people with the deadliest blood cancers.

We cannot accept that some people are benefiting from decades of progress while others are still facing such devastating odds.

If we're going to change these odds, we can't simply keep doing things in the same way. We need to find new ways to get promising treatments to patients faster.

That's why we've launched Trial Treat Beat, our £25 million appeal with the ambition of doubling survival chances for people with the deadliest blood cancers.

People diagnosed with these diseases are lacking something many of us take for granted: time. There are exciting treatments in the pipeline but testing them often takes a huge amount of time that people simply do not have.

By changing our approach, we can bring possible breakthroughs to time-poor patients, faster.

Through the programme, we want to fund three pioneering clinical trials that test treatments simultaneously, dropping those that aren't working and introducing treatments that could bring more benefit, making the process far more efficient.

It's not a promise that every treatment will work or survival will double overnight but we know that this approach has already helped accelerate cancer research elsewhere.

We know that cancer survival can improve. Now we need to bring that same ambition and urgency to the people who have been left behind.

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Find out more: https://bloodcancer.org.uk/mission

Helen Rowntree is the CEO of Blood Cancer UK.

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