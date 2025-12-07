The UK will “turn the tide” on illicit finance at a landmark anti-corruption summit in London next year, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Yvette Cooper confirmed on Sunday that Britain would host the summit at Lancaster House on June 23-24 2026.

The summit, first promised by her predecessor David Lammy, will bring together governments, businesses and campaigners to agree “tough international action” to combat corrupt practices.

Ms Cooper said the summit would target illicit gold used to fund the war in Ukraine; property used by criminals to hide their cash; and cryptocurrency, which she said was “increasingly exploited by people smugglers”.

Arguing that “dirty money fuels crime on the streets of the UK and drives conflict and instability overseas”, she said the Government was “committed to turning the tide” on corruption.

