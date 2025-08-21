A general view of new buildings in the Jewish settlement of Tzofim, east of Qalqilya in the West Bank. This follows Israeli government approval of the expansion of Jewish settlements. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Foreign Office has summoned Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely following the approval of a widely condemned settlement plan in the occupied West Bank.

The proposed settlement project, approved by the Israeli government on Wednesday, would effectively cut the occupied West Bank in two. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the E1 settlement plan, which would sever one of the last geographical links between the northern and southern West Bank, would “mark a flagrant breach of international law and critically undermine the two-state solution”. On Thursday, Mr Lammy and other foreign ministers from Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan issued a joint statement again condemning the E1 plan, saying it would bring “no benefits to the Israeli people” and “risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability”. Read more: Palestinians flee Gaza City as Israel launches ground assault

Ambassador of Israel to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely. Picture: Getty

They added: “The Government of Israel still has an opportunity to stop the E1 plan going any further. We encourage them to urgently retract this plan.” It comes as Israel accelerated its widely condemned plan to fully occupy all of the Gaza Strip. Palestinians continued to flee their homes in Gaza City on Thursday after the Israeli military began the first stages of its latest assault. After days of ferocious bombing and artillery fire, IDF troops have now established a foothold on the outskirts of the city - which is home to more than a million Palestinians. It means hundreds and thousands of residents will be ordered to evacuate the city and head to shelters in southern Gaza. Israel's defence minister approved the plan to expand its military offensive, which has already killed at least 60,000 people, to Gaza City on Tuesday, a move which has been widely condemned by its allies.