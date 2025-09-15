Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK Andrei Kelin. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The UK has summoned the Russian ambassador in London following the Kremlin's "unprecedented violation" of NATO airspace.

The Iranian-made attack drones were shot down by NATO jets, but left leaders across Europe shaken. A Foreign Office spokesperson said on Monday: "Significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and Nato airspace by Russian drones last week, followed by a further incursion into Romanian airspace on Saturday, was utterly unacceptable. "The UK stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and our Nato allies in unreservedly condemning these reckless actions. "As our continent once again faces the egregious expansion of Russia's reckless behaviour, defence of Ukraine against Putin's aggression is crucial to the security of the whole of Europe, including the UK.

Police and army inspect damage to a house destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola, eastern Poland. Picture: Getty