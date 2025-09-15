UK summons Russian ambassador over ‘unprecedented violation’ of NATO airspace
The UK has summoned the Russian ambassador in London following the Kremlin's "unprecedented violation" of NATO airspace.
The Foreign Office said the incursions into Polish and Romanian airspace over the last two weeks were "utterly unacceptable".
Andrei Kelin, Russian President Vladimir Putin's man in London, has been summoned by the department.
Millions of Poles were ordered to stay in their homes last Wednesday when a wave of Russian 'suicide' drones entered the country's airspace.
The Iranian-made attack drones were shot down by NATO jets, but left leaders across Europe shaken.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said on Monday: "Significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and Nato airspace by Russian drones last week, followed by a further incursion into Romanian airspace on Saturday, was utterly unacceptable.
"The UK stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and our Nato allies in unreservedly condemning these reckless actions.
"As our continent once again faces the egregious expansion of Russia's reckless behaviour, defence of Ukraine against Putin's aggression is crucial to the security of the whole of Europe, including the UK.
They added: "Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between Nato allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force.
"Russia must end its illegal war on Ukraine."
The UK announced plans to join NATO's bid to bolster its eastern border with Russia following the Kremlin's incursion.
NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Friday that military activity under "Eastern Sentry" would start in the coming days and involve assets from the UK, as well as allies including France and Germany.
"In addition to more traditional military capabilities, this effort will also feature elements designed to address the particular challenges associated with the use of drones," Mr Rutte said.
The operation will bolster NATO’s posture and add flexibility to its approach, he said.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "The UK is fully committed to playing our part in Nato’s Eastern Sentry following the reckless and dangerous airspace violations by Russia.
"We will provide further detail on the UK Armed Forces contribution soon."