From Aldi to Waitrose, every supermarket has now published its Christmas list, by which we mean the hours they will open over the festive season.

Read also: Killjoy council bans Christmas door wreaths and threatens to fine those who leave them up

Now Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose & Partners have all said when they will be trading from December 23 to New Year's Day and beyond.

Supermarkets will be hoping to entice shoppers, with the cost of a Christmas dinner set to be decreasing this year.

It has also been revealed that Northern Irish shoppers are set to spend the most on Christmas items, whereas the south west of England will spend the least.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a money saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, told PA: “With prices up on last year, every saving counts.

"Using discount codes, shopping early, and being clever with spending can make a big difference without cutting back on the festive cheer.”

However, if you are needing to shop over the Christmas period, or in search of a last minute stocking filler, here is where you can head to and when.

These are all of the Christmas opening times that supermarkets have released - although some shops may have local variations. Smaller, or metro, shops are not included as they are not restricted to the same trading laws. All data was correct at the time of writing.