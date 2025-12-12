All the Christmas supermarket opening times: From Aldi to Waitrose
The Christmas 2025 opening times for Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose & Partners.
From Aldi to Waitrose, every supermarket has now published its Christmas list, by which we mean the hours they will open over the festive season.
Adverts have been ubiquitous for weeks with, John Lewis blasting a 90s classic for its annual campaign, and Debenhams recruiting Olivia Attwood and Peter Crouch.
Now Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose & Partners have all said when they will be trading from December 23 to New Year's Day and beyond.
Supermarkets will be hoping to entice shoppers, with the cost of a Christmas dinner set to be decreasing this year.
It has also been revealed that Northern Irish shoppers are set to spend the most on Christmas items, whereas the south west of England will spend the least.
Sarah-Jane Outten, a money saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, told PA: “With prices up on last year, every saving counts.
"Using discount codes, shopping early, and being clever with spending can make a big difference without cutting back on the festive cheer.”
However, if you are needing to shop over the Christmas period, or in search of a last minute stocking filler, here is where you can head to and when.
These are all of the Christmas opening times that supermarkets have released - although some shops may have local variations. Smaller, or metro, shops are not included as they are not restricted to the same trading laws. All data was correct at the time of writing.
What are all of the Christmas opening times for every UK supermarket?
Aldi
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed,
- Boxing Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland 9am to 6pm,
- December 27-30: 8am to 10pm,
- New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm,
- New Year's Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 9am to 6pm.
Asda
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed,
- Boxing Day: 6am to 7pm. Open in Scotland from 8am,
- December 27-30: Normal hours,
- New Year's Eve: 6am - 7pm,
- New Year's Day: 10am to 5pm in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 11am to 6pm.
Co-op
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 8am to 9pm,
- December 27-30: 7am to 10pm,
- New Year's Eve: 7am to 9pm,
- New Year's Day: 9am to 9pm
Iceland
- Christmas Eve: 8am to 5pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland 9am to 6pm,
- December 27-30: 8am to 8pm,
- New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm,
- New Year's Day: Closed in England and Wales. Open in Scotland from 9am to 6pm
Lidl
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland 8am to 8pm,
- December 27-30: 8am to 10pm,
- New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm,
- New Year's Day: Closed in England and Wales. Open in Scotland from 9am to 6pm
Marks and Spencer Food Halls
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland 9am to 6pm,
- December 27-30: 8am to 8pm, larger shops open until 10pm,
- New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm,
- New Year's Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 10am to 6pm
Morrisons
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm,
- December 27-30: 7am to 10pm,
- New Year's Eve: 7am to 6pm,
- New Year's Day: Open in England and Wales from 10am to 5pm and in Scotland from 11am to 6pm.
Sainsbury’s
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 8am - 8pm,
- December 27-30: 7am to 10pm,
- New Year's Eve: 8am to 7pm,
- New Year's Day: In England and Wales, open 10am to 5pm, open in Scotland from 9am to 6pm.
Tesco
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Open 9am to 6pm in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland 10am to 6pm,
- December 27-30: Normal hours,
- New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm,
- New Year's Day: Open in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 10am to 5pm. Open in Scotland from 11am to 6pm.
Waitrose & Partners
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 4pm,
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland 9am to 6pm,
- December 27-30: 8am to 8pm,
- New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm,
- New Year's Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 10am to 6pm