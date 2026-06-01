The French Navy boarded an oil tanker, which was subject to international sanctions and sailing from Russia, President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

The "shadow fleet" is used to carry Russian oil and goods around the world to avoid sanctions put on Vladimir Putin’s country following the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK, alongside the EU and the US, has imposed restrictions on more than 600 ships linked to Russia.

Despite these measures, analysts estimate the fleet still generates up to $100bn (£74bn) a year for Moscow, roughly equivalent to the level of international support received by Ukraine.

"This operation took place in the Atlantic Ocean, on the high seas, with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with the law of the sea," Mr Macron said.

"It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years."

Read more: Putin ‘rubbing his hands’ as LBC uncovers failure to crack down on Russian shadow fleet

Read more: Putin’s shadow fleet could cripple Britain from beneath the North Sea