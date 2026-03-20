The fleet of vessels is used to carry Russian oil and goods around the world to avoid sanctions put on Vladimir Putin’s country following the invasion of Ukraine

A view of the Overseas Mulan tanker ship (later renamed the Bella 1 and Marinera) at sea just outside the port of Rotterdam on August 24, 2014. Picture: Arjan Elmendorp/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

British forces supported the French in an operation to intercept and board a vessel alleged to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”, Defence Secretary John Healey said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fleet of vessels is used to carry Russian oil and goods around the world to avoid sanctions put on Vladimir Putin’s country following the invasion of Ukraine. The French navy intercepted the Deyna, an oil tanker, in the Mediterranean. Mr Healey said: “Disrupting, deterring and degrading Russia’s shadow fleet – and starving Putin’s war machine of funds – is a priority for this Government and we will continue to take action alongside our allies. “As threats increase and demands on defence rise, I am proud of the support our UK armed forces provided to this French operation, keeping Britain safe at home as we support Ukraine, deter Russia and deliver defensive operations in the Middle East.” Read more: Iran threatens to assassinate officials and military personnel in ‘resorts around the world’ Read more: US deploys jets and helicopters to strike Iranian vessels in latest attempt to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Defence Secretary John Healey speaks during a roundtable meeting with UK defence industry representatives. Picture: Toby Shepheard - WPA Pool/Getty Images