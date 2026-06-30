A patient is being urgently tested for Ebola after showing up at a Glasgow hospital.

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the Scottish city is partially locked down over the suspected case of the deadly virus.

It comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the latest outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern.

LBC understands that testing is ongoing, and Public Health Scotland has insisted that no cases have been confirmed in the UK thus far.

Precautions are also being taken to prevent potential transmission to other patients and medics.

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