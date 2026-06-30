Suspected ebola case sees UK hospital 'partially locked down' as medics race to test patient
A patient is being urgently tested for Ebola after showing up at a Glasgow hospital.
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The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the Scottish city is partially locked down over the suspected case of the deadly virus.
It comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the latest outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern.
LBC understands that testing is ongoing, and Public Health Scotland has insisted that no cases have been confirmed in the UK thus far.
Precautions are also being taken to prevent potential transmission to other patients and medics.
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Public Health Scotland said: “There are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in Scotland and the risk to the general public remains low.
“Public Health Scotland is working closely with UKHSA to assess routes by which travellers may enter the UK from affected countries. The risk from people arriving in the UK from affected areas is low, and the NHS has safe procedures in place for detecting and managing any such cases.
“PHS and NHS boards across Scotland have well-established protocols for assessing and testing travellers arriving in the UK from areas affected by Ebola where necessary. Where required, contact tracing will occur, and contacts may undergo clinical assessment and precautionary testing.
“The UKHSA Returning Workers Scheme (RWS), which aims to protect and monitor the health of those who may travel from the UK to affected areas for their work, has been activated. Organisations deploying workers to affected areas where they may be exposed to Ebola through their work should register those workers with the scheme.”
There have been almost 700 confirmed cases of bundibugyo Ebola virus, the majority of which are in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Some 138 people have died, including two in neighbouring Uganda.
If confirmed it would be the first case in the UK since the outbreak in the DRC was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The UK has committed up to £21 million to support the local response to Ebola in DRC, helping to protect frontline workers and vulnerable communities.