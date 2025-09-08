Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood made the comments ahead of the Five Country Ministerial meeting at the Honourable Artillery Company, Armoury House. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

New Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said the UK could suspend visas from countries that do not “play ball” and agree to returns deals for migrants.

The comments come as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has met counterparts from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance for talks on international efforts to tackle smuggling gangs. In her first major engagement as Home Secretary, Ms Mahmood hosted counterparts from the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand in London after the number of small boat crossings reached more than 30,000 in 2025. Ministers are examining using military bases to house asylum seekers in "temporary but adequate" accommodation as Sir Keir Starmer tries to get a grip on the migrants crisis. Some 1,097 people arrived in the UK in 17 boats on Saturday, bringing the total in 2025 so far to 30,100 – a record for this point in a year. The figure is 37% up on this point last year (22,028) and also 37% higher than at this stage in 2023 (21,918), according to PA news agency analysis.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaking to the media at a Five Country Ministerial meeting at the Honourable Artillery Company, Armoury House, in the City of London.

Ms Mahmood said the numbers were “utterly unacceptable” and that she expected migrant returns under a deal agreed last month with France to begin “imminently”. Ahead of Monday’s meeting, she said the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing pact would “agree new measures to protect our border, hitting people smugglers hard”. She was joined at the talks by US secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem, Canadian public safety minister Gary Anandasangaree, Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke and New Zealand minister Judith Collins. The group was also discussing new measures to tackle child sexual abuse online and the spread of deadly synthetic opioids. Sir Keir carried out a major reshuffle over the weekend, including wide-ranging changes at the Home Office, in a bid to draw a line under the fallout from Angela Rayner’s resignation and a difficult summer dominated by criticism of the small boats crisis. The Prime Minister has told his new-look Cabinet to “go up a gear” in delivering on Labour’s agenda, part of which now involves a toughened immigration policy as he faces pressure in the polls from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. The Government is now considering using defence sites as temporary asylum accommodation as ministers seek to speed up plans to end the use of hotels after they became a focal point for demonstrations in recent weeks.

