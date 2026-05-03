The EU confirmed the loan in April after Viktor Orbán's ousting in Hungary.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Layton

The UK plans to begin talks with the European Union on joining a £78 billion loan for Ukraine, part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's ongoing reset with Brussels.

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Sir Keir will tell leaders at an EU gathering in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on Monday that Britain intends to bid to participate in the loan scheme, worth 90 billion euros. The scheme was approved by the EU in April after Viktor Orban’s defeat in Hungarian elections ended a long-running veto, and aims to help Ukraine with its budgetary and defence spending. Sir Keir will also tell EU leaders, assembled for a meeting of the European Political Community, that he wants to work more closely with them to make sure Ukraine gets the military equipment necessary to fight Russia’s invasion. Read more: Zelenskyy thanks King for ‘strong words’ on Ukraine in US Read more: Portugal and Italy the latest destinations set to ditch new EU border checks to avoid half-term airport chaos

The loan was introduced in April after Péter Magyar's win in Hungary. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir called for the UK and EU to “go further and faster on defence” before he visited the summit in Armenia. The Prime Minister is the first British leader to visit the country in over 25 years. He also touted potential opportunities for British defence firms to compete for contracts under the loan scheme, and promised further sanctions later this week on Russian companies to disrupt military supply chains. The UK and EU will discuss the parameters of the bloc’s loan for Ukraine in the coming weeks, No 10 said.

French President Macron arrived to the EPC summit on Sunday. Picture: Getty