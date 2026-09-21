In London, Monday and Wednesday are forecast to be 23C, while Thursday and Friday will be 21-22C

In London, Monday and Wednesday are forecast to be 23C, while Thursday and Friday will be 21-22C. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Temperatures across the UK are forecast to hit 25C in a final blast of late summer heat.

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Some parts of the UK are predicted to beat the 23C forecast in Athens, following a summer of record-breaking heat. According to the latest weather maps, most of England will be warmer than 20C while temperatures in London and surrounding areas could reach 25C. In London, Monday and Wednesday are forecast to be 23C, while Thursday and Friday will be 21-22C. However rain is likely on Tuesday across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western areas of England where temperatures are expected to drop by the middle of the week to around 14-18c. Read more: August was joint hottest month 'ever recorded' amid summer of heatwaves, drought and wildfires Read more: Maggots in wounds and patients dying as ‘suffocating’ summer heat hit NHS wards

The Met Office said: “The change begins with developments over the Atlantic. A deep area of low pressure is expected to form well to the west of the UK. Although this system is not forecast to move directly across the country, it is likely to drag warmer air up from the continent and subtropical Atlantic. “High pressure will then build across the UK alongside this warmer air during the latter part of the weekend and into next week. This would mean a transition to predominantly dry and bright conditions, with sunny spells becoming more widespread.” The late autumn heat follows a summer of record-breaking hot weather. Five heatwaves were recorded in the UK over the summer, with August recorded as the hottest on record, and parts of England were subject to hosepipe bans.

The late autumn heat follows a summer of record-breaking hot weather. Picture: Alamy