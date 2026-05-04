The first full week of May will feel noticeably cooler after parts of England were baked in 25C on Friday.

Parts of England hit around 25C on Friday, but the first full week of the month will feel noticeably cooler,. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Temperatures are set to drop sharply across the UK in early May after Brits were given an early taste of summer last week.

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The first full week of this month will feel noticeably cooler after parts of England were baked in 25C on Friday. But it is a mixed picture from May Bank Holiday onwards, with a more unsettled pattern taking hold. Read more: Meryl Streep among celebs to ‘boycott’ Met Gala after Jeff Bezos takeover Read more: Hit-and-miss mix of sunshine and showers to disrupt run of fair weather

Heading out this Bank Holiday evening?



Dry for many with some bright or sunny spells ⛅



Some rain for northern Scotland and scattered heavy showers in the south and southwest 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/BVUEMHyPEa — Met Office (@metoffice) May 4, 2026

Scotland got off to a chilly, even frosty start on Monday, with a band of rain set to brush the far north. Elsewhere, it’s a brighter story - with sunny spells and a strengthening sun bringing a pleasant spring feel. Northern Ireland is also set for a decent day, staying largely dry with spells of warm sunshine. Across England and Wales, any early fog has quickly cleared, but cloud is expected to build through the afternoon. Northern areas stand the best chance of seeing sunshine break through, making it feel a touch warmer than Sunday. Sunshine will be more limited further south, with a higher risk of heavy showers developing - and even the chance of an isolated rumble of thunder. Early signs of winter are briefly making a comeback this week, with patches of ground frost and fog returning across parts of the UK for a short period of time. Monday night will turn noticeably cooler, with a risk of ground frost, especially in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Showers will fade for most, a few could even fall as snow.

It was mixed picture across the UK for the May Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty