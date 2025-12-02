More than 1,000 UK-supplied tents have been allowed into Gaza after months of delay, the Foreign Office has said.

Some 1,100 tents entered Gaza via the border crossing at Kerem Shalom on Tuesday, with more expected to arrive during the week.

The Foreign Office said the delivery had been held up for months, but had finally been allowed into Gaza thanks to international efforts to expand aid access.

In total, the tents are expected to provide shelter for 12,000 people as weather conditions get worse over winter in a territory where 92% of homes have been destroyed or damaged by war.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the situation in Gaza was “dire” and the arrival of the tents was “welcome news” but “only one step”.

