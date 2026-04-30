It comes a day after the terror attack in Golders Green saw two Jewish men hospitalised after being stabbed by a knifeman

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre announced the decision on Thursday, the day after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The UK National Threat Level has been raised from substantial to severe, meaning a terror attack is highly likely in the next six months.

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It comes a day after the terror attack in Golders Green saw two Jewish men hospitalised after being by stabbed by a knifeman. The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre said the increase is not solely a result of that attack, as the terrorist threat level has been rising for some time in the UK. Read more: Golders Green terror suspect named as Somali-born Brit previously jailed for stabbing police officer and dog Read more: Golders Green terror attack has left Jewish people 'scared, intimidated and wondering whether they belong

It has also been driven by an increase in the broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threat from individuals and small groups based in the UK, JTAG said. The body, which is based in MI5 but makes independent assessments, previously set the threat level at “substantial”, meaning an attack was “likely”. It comes as counter-terror police yesterday formally declared the stabbings in Golders Green a terrorist incident. Scotland Yard also confirmed the suspect in Wednesday’s attack was "known to police" and had been referred to Prevent, the government’s anti-extremism programme, in 2020. However, his case was closed later that same year. Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley confirmed that the suspect was a Somalian-born British citizen and has a history of "serious violence and mental health issues". Yesterday's terror event comes in the wake of a spate of attacks in Jewish neighbourhoods in recent weeks. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was heckled when he visited the scene on Thursday, being greeted with chants of “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer” as he arrived to meet the emergency services who responded to the attack. The UK was last at a "severe" terror threat level in November 2021, following the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing and murder of MP David Amess. It was lowered to "substantial" in February 2022.

The five threat levels: Critical: an attack is highly likely in the near future

Severe: an attack is highly likely

Substantial: an attack is likely

Moderate: an attack is possible, but not likely

Low: an attack is highly unlikely