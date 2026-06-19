UK tests new long-range strike weapons with hopes to send to Ukraine within year
The new weapons are capable of hitting targets at least 500km away
Britain has tested new long-range strike weapons that the Government hopes can be delivered to Ukraine within months.
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The government is ramping up efforts to produce munitions quicker and cheaper than others like Storm Shadow missiles.
New systems capable of hitting targets at least 500km away, carrying at least a 225kg warhead, have been fired at a range in the Hebrides, with further trials taking place in the UK over the coming months.
Three firms have developed the systems - MBDA UK, MGI Engineering, and Rotron Aerospace - after progressing to a successful round of trials in the spring, down from an initial list of 27 bidders.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had challenged UK firms to develop long-range strike weapons with a speed of more than 600km per hour, a cost per unit of around £400,000 and the ability to produce at least 20 weapons a month within months of production order.
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Some 27 bids from industry were made with “Dragon’s Den” style pitches held last February before six companies were awarded contracts worth around £5 million each to design the weapons for testing in just seven months.
The second phase of so-called “Project Brakestop” is now underway, with companies awarded follow-on contracts worth around £15 million to further develop 15 improved effectors each, alongside launchers and support vehicles.
Although no timeframe has been set for completion, officials hope the systems will be ready to deliver for Kyiv within a year following further tests overseas, including in Ukraine, over the coming months.
One of the specifications for the project was that the systems be free from International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) – the US rules governing the export of defence and military resources as part of an effort to boost sovereign capabilities.
Asked how important it was that the UK was not relying on America for this development, Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones told reporters: “That’s always the broad question, isn’t it?
“About how we interoperate with our allies, but also what we have as a sovereign capability.
“There’s two parts of this we’re looking to test: one is producing a capability that can deliver an operational effect, that’s always going to be number one, but number two is when we start to transition towards talking about resilience as a nation, able to test our industry, and what we can produce here in the UK.”
She said the weapons would “complement” others, like Franco-British Storm Shadow missiles, which allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia but carry a higher cost.
Ms Sandher-Jones said: “The UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, and we will continue to provide the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.
“Project Brakestop shows what happens when we combine that commitment with the talent and ingenuity of British industry. In less than a year, UK companies have taken an ambitious concept from the drawing board to flight testing, delivering a new generation of capability at remarkable speed.
“This is a clear demonstration that Britain has the industrial strength, innovation and determination to meet the challenges of modern warfare and support our allies.
”Western officials say Kyiv’s battlefield performance has improved significantly in recent months, with Ukrainian drones pinning down Russian troops on the front line and disrupting oil production deep inside Russia.
"G7 leaders promised Ukraine more air defence capabilities earlier this week, without specifying what type of weapons."