The new weapons are capable of hitting targets at least 500km away

New systems capable of hitting targets at least 500km away, carrying at least a 225kg warhead, have been fired at a range in the Hebrides, with further trials taking place in the UK over the coming months. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Britain has tested new long-range strike weapons that the Government hopes can be delivered to Ukraine within months.

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Some 27 bids from industry were made with “Dragon’s Den” style pitches held last February before six companies were awarded contracts worth around £5 million each to design the weapons for testing in just seven months. The second phase of so-called “Project Brakestop” is now underway, with companies awarded follow-on contracts worth around £15 million to further develop 15 improved effectors each, alongside launchers and support vehicles. Although no timeframe has been set for completion, officials hope the systems will be ready to deliver for Kyiv within a year following further tests overseas, including in Ukraine, over the coming months. One of the specifications for the project was that the systems be free from International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) – the US rules governing the export of defence and military resources as part of an effort to boost sovereign capabilities. Asked how important it was that the UK was not relying on America for this development, Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones told reporters: “That’s always the broad question, isn’t it?