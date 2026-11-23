The bid team projected the tournament would attract 3.5 billion viewers worldwide. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will host the 2035 Women’s World Cup, FIFA has announced.

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Gianni Infantino closed voting after a near-unanimous "thumbs up" and applause from committee members. Jessica Creighton, non-executive director at the FA, said the UK aims to host "a tournament where we want every team, every fan and every nation to feel at home like they belong". It will be the first men’s or women’s World Cup finals to be staged in the UK since the 1966 men’s tournament was held in England. The four-nation bid was given the official seal of approval in a vote by acclamation at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress on Monday, having been the sole valid bid in contention for the event.

It will be the first men’s or women’s World Cup finals to be staged in the UK since the 1966 men’s tournament was held in England. Picture: PA

The Football Association (FA) has shared a post welcoming the decision. The chief executives of all four home nation teams said: "'All Together’ has been our vision from the first day of this bid, and it is how we intend to host." "We look forward to welcoming the world in 2035," they said.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been confirmed as hosts for the 2035 FIFA Women's World Cup! 👏



Read more 👉 https://t.co/tyQyxn8HAE pic.twitter.com/66zDgFtQxS — The FA (@FA) November 23, 2026

Nineteen stadiums are proposed, with 14 in England, one in Northern Ireland, two in Scotland and two in Wales. The bid team projected the tournament would attract 3.5 billion viewers worldwide, and that 4.5 million tickets would be sold. FIFA’s evaluation of the bid, published earlier this month, rated it 4.3 out of five.