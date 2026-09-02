It comes after Russia accused Britain of "playing with fire" over its support for Ukraine

General David Petraeus said the West is facing an "unprecedented" threat. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A former CIA director has warned that Britian must lead NATO into a "new era of war" as the threat from Russia ramps up.

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Russia has previously threatened to attack British factories supplying weapons for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

He said: "Every generation is tempted to believe that its challenges are unprecedented. "Occasionally, however, a generation is correct. I believe ours is such a generation." General Petraeus also claimed Britain is already well prepared for any threats, but questioned the speed at which the US was developing its own position against Russia. He said: "That now presents Britain with another opportunity, to become the first major Western nation to organise its defence institutions around the new concept of warfare that Ukraine has been pioneering and in doing so [can] help lead the transformation of Nato itself."

LBC revealed earlier this week that Britain is already being attacked by Russia "on a daily basis" through sabotage, cyber attacks and other covert operations designed to stay below the threshold of open war. Colonel Philip Ingram said the latest threat against British defence firms should not be dismissed as routine Kremlin sabre-rattling, warning that Moscow has increasingly turned to proxies and so-called grey-zone tactics as its confrontation with the West deepens. Col Ingram told Henry Riley on LBC: "Putin [has] been attacking us on a daily basis. What they're threatening is nothing new."

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to travel to the US to lobby Donald Trump on support for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy