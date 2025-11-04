The option will be available in the front row seats that already feature extra legroom

The new class will be available on select routes from London, Rome, Bucharest, Budapest, and Warsaw. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A budget airline is launching a new 'Class', offering passengers more space by blocking the middle seat next to them.

Wizz Air says the new class, which will be tested from December 2025, is designed for travellers who want more comfort without paying premium prices. Unlike traditional business class cabins, Wizz Class won’t involve any aircraft reconfiguration - instead, the option will be available only in the front row seats that already feature extra legroom. Passengers opting for Wizz Class won’t get lounge access or complimentary meals, but they will have the benefit of an empty seat beside them throughout the flight. Read More: Sole survivor of India plane crash says it's 'miracle' he's alive - but death of brother 'took all my happiness'

Unlike traditional business class cabins, Wizz Class won’t involve any aircraft reconfiguration. Picture: Alamy

Michael Delehant, Wizz Air’s Senior Chief Commercial and Operations Officer, told The Sun the idea came directly from passengers. Wizz Class will initially be rolled out on select routes from London, Rome, Bucharest, Budapest, and Warsaw. Early reactions to the announcement have been positive. One traveller said: "Love it. Blocked middle seat is something that makes flying economy bearable. But this should extend to more than just the first row."

