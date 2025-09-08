UK travellers will face new EU border checks from next month, including fingerprint checks on arrival at most foreign airports.

Messages about the Entry Exit System (EES) will be published across the Government's social media channels, by transport operators and on travel websites, the Home Office said.

EES, which will be introduced on October 12, will involve people from non-EU countries - such as the UK - having their fingerprints registered and photograph taken to enter the EU.

All children must register, though under-12s will be exempt from fingerprinting.

For most UK travellers this will be done on arrival at foreign airports.

Read More: UK could suspend visas from countries that don't 'play ball' by agreeing to returns migrants deal