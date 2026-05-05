Scotland Yard wants Brueckner, 48 to stand trial at the Old Bailey ahead of the 20th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance.

Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the dissappearence of Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The Metropolitan Police is pushing for the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann to stand trial in the UK.

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Detectives from the force are reportedly pressing ahead with plans to charge German national Christian Brueckner next year, nearly 20 years after the missing Brit’s disappearance shocked the world. Brueckner, 48, a convicted sex offender and rapist, could stand trial at the Old Bailey if the force can convince the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to authorise charges, it is understood. But Berlin could reject the request as German law prevents the extradition of its citizens to non-EU countries in a move threatening to spark a legal row. The Met still want fresh charges brought against him in Germany or in Portugal if it is unable to land a UK trial, according to The Telegraph. “Next year marks 20 years since Madeleine McCann went missing. If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do,” a Scotland Yard insider told the newspaper. Read more: Madeleine McCann prime suspect allowed to leave Germany after restriction lifted Read more: Fake Madeleine McCann handed restraining order after being found guilty of harassing missing girl's parents

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. Picture: Getty

“Clearly, there are numerous hurdles but our priority at the moment is to amass the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect,” they added. A small team of detectives is now reportedly gathering a file of evidence for the CPS to consider bringing charges on suspicion of abduction and murder, with the Met's probe remaining a missing persons case rather than a murder inquiry. German authorities identified Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect in Madeleine’s case back in 2022. The German national was living in Praia da Luz, Portugal, at the time and was said to have received a phone call nearby Madeleine’s disappearance on the night she vanished aged seven in 2007.

Police investigators searched an area near an abandoned building during an operation in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann at Atalaia, Lagos in Algarve in June. Picture: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP

During a deep search in May 2023, an area of Arade Dam in Silves was scoured for evidence with Brueckner said to have buried children’s toys and clothing around the site of his dog’s grave. The site is around 45 minutes from Praia da Luz and referred to by Brueckner as his “little spot of paradise”. But the search two years ago did not bring any new evidence to light. Brueckner has always denied being involved in Madeleine's disappearance. He has never been charged with any crimes in connection with Madeleine's disappearance from a Portuguese hotel, where she was on holiday with her parents. Brueckner was released from prison in September 2025 after serving a rape sentence. Scotland Yard said upon his release the 48-year-old remained a suspect in its own investigation - with Portuguese and German authorities also probing Maddie's disappearance.

Brueckner was released from prison in Septemebr last year. Picture: Getty