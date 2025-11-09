UK to send troops to Belgium after string of drone sightings at European airports spark closures
It comes after a string of Russian incursions into Nato airspace triggered warnings of unpredictable consequences.
The UK has agreed to send troops to Belgium after suspected Russian drone incursions in its airspace, the new chief of Britain’s armed forces has said.
Belgium’s main airport at Zaventem closed temporarily on Thursday night after drones were spotted nearby and also at military bases.
It was the latest European airport to shut over drone incursions amid a string of closures - with fears Russia may have been reponsible.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the Chief of Defence Staff, revealed that he agreed following a talk with Belgian counterpart to deploy Biritsh troops and equipment to help the NATO country.
He said that while the source behind the drone incursions is unclear, the drones are sparking disruption to Belgium's airfields and have been spotted over their military bases.
“And the UK, alongside our other 31 allies in Nato, will work to support each other, and that’s why the Defence Secretary and I are very happy to see UK military personnel deployed to support Belgium,” Sir Knighton told a broadcaster.
In recent months, Russian drones and fighter jets have entered allied skies in what officials believe is a Kremlin attempt to test Western resolve.
The escalation has pushed Nato countries closer to the possibility of direct confrontation with Russia.
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said in September: “We do not want to see a continuation of this dangerous pattern by Russia, intentional or not. But we stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of allied territory.”
Even Donald Trump – who accused European governments at the UN of “destroying their heritage” through immigration – backed the alliance, saying he would support Nato forces shooting down Russian aircraft if they entered allied territory.