The UK has agreed to send troops to Belgium after suspected Russian drone incursions in its airspace, the new chief of Britain’s armed forces has said.

Belgium’s main airport at Zaventem closed temporarily on Thursday night after drones were spotted nearby and also at military bases.

It was the latest European airport to shut over drone incursions amid a string of closures - with fears Russia may have been reponsible.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the Chief of Defence Staff, revealed that he agreed following a talk with Belgian counterpart to deploy Biritsh troops and equipment to help the NATO country.

He said that while the source behind the drone incursions is unclear, the drones are sparking disruption to Belgium's airfields and have been spotted over their military bases.

“And the UK, alongside our other 31 allies in Nato, will work to support each other, and that’s why the Defence Secretary and I are very happy to see UK military personnel deployed to support Belgium,” Sir Knighton told a broadcaster.

Read more: Russian drone strike on Ukrainian tower block kills two women leaving 12 injured

Read more: UK flights diverted as Spanish police investigate drone incursions