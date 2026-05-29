The UK may send more Typhoon jets to Romania after a Russian drone strike injured two in a dangerous incursion into NATO territory.

The Defence Secretary, John Healey, has hinted that more RAF assets could find their way to Romania as he warned that Putin's war is "spreading beyond" the borders of Russia and Ukraine.

Four RAF Typhoons are currently stationed in Romanian territory as part of a NATO mission to police the eastern skies.

The squadron was not on task during the overnight attack, which Britain has called a "grave escalation".

The incident saw a drone crash onto the roof of a 10-storey block of flats in the southeastern Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people.

The drone crash in Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, is the first time in the war that a drone has hit a densely populated area in the country and caused injuries.

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