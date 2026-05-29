UK mulls sending more RAF jets to NATO's eastern flank after 'reckless' Russian drone attack on Romania
The UK may send more Typhoon jets to Romania after a Russian drone strike injured two in a dangerous incursion into NATO territory.
Listen to this article
The Defence Secretary, John Healey, has hinted that more RAF assets could find their way to Romania as he warned that Putin's war is "spreading beyond" the borders of Russia and Ukraine.
Four RAF Typhoons are currently stationed in Romanian territory as part of a NATO mission to police the eastern skies.
The squadron was not on task during the overnight attack, which Britain has called a "grave escalation".
The incident saw a drone crash onto the roof of a 10-storey block of flats in the southeastern Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people.
The drone crash in Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, is the first time in the war that a drone has hit a densely populated area in the country and caused injuries.
Read More: Russia ‘jammed signals of RAF jet’ carrying defence secretary
Read More: Starmer condemns 'serious violation of Nato airspace' as allies unite behind Romania following Russian drone strike
Mr Healey said on X: “Russia’s reckless and illegal actions in Ukraine are spreading beyond their borders.
“The UK stands firm with Romania. RAF jets are already deployed to Romania to support Nato air policing. We will work with Nato secretary general to help strengthen that presence if needed.”
Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, said the breach of NATO airspace was “extremely dangerous and reckless” and said that the UK stands by Romania and allies to defend “every inch” of the alliance's territory.
In a statement, the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said: “This is a serious violation of Nato airspace.
“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure threatens the security of our entire continent.
“The UK unreservedly condemns such strikes."
A russian drone carrying explosives, involved in the bombing of infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Galați, Romania, causing a fire on the roof of a residential apartment building.— Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) May 29, 2026
Two persons sustained minor injuries and several residents required medical attention, the… pic.twitter.com/P8jzYFrEEp
The incident saw Nato jets scrambled, with General Secretary Mark Rutte insisting the actions of Russia are "a danger to us all" as he reassured Romanian President Nicușor Dan that Nato "stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory".
It comes as the war in Ukraine rages on, with Mr Rutte seen to condemn "Russia's reckless behaviour".
Shortly after the strikes, the US Ambassador to Nato was seen to stand firm in his condemnation, insisting nations would "defend every inch of Nato territory".
"We stand with our NATO Ally Romania and condemn this reckless incursion on its territory," Matthew Whitaker wrote on X.
"Our thoughts are with the injured in Galati. We will defend every inch of NATO territory."