Ukraine will share its battlefield expertise with the UK in an effort to stop drone smuggling behind bars in England and Wales.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has revealed that UK prisons will draw on Ukraine’s military expertise in counter-drone technology to help tackle the crisis plaguing jails across the country.

The battle-tested tactics will be adapted to protect UK prisons, as part of a drive to crack down on criminals who use drones to smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones behind bars.

The latest figures have shown that the number of incidents at prisons involving drones skyrocketed by 770 per cent between 2019 and 2023, with the devices increasingly being used by organised crime groups to smuggle contraband and fuel violence behind bars.

