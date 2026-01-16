UK turns to Ukraine’s military expertise to stop prison drone smuggling
The battle-tested tactics will be adapted to protect UK prisons, as part of a drive to crack down on criminals who use drones to smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones behind bars
Ukraine will share its battlefield expertise with the UK in an effort to stop drone smuggling behind bars in England and Wales.
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has revealed that UK prisons will draw on Ukraine’s military expertise in counter-drone technology to help tackle the crisis plaguing jails across the country.
The latest figures have shown that the number of incidents at prisons involving drones skyrocketed by 770 per cent between 2019 and 2023, with the devices increasingly being used by organised crime groups to smuggle contraband and fuel violence behind bars.
Lammy made the announcement after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Defence Minister Yurii Myronenkoat at an international conference in Kyiv.
“Ukraine’s uniquely advanced and battle-tested anti-drone technology will help us tackle the challenges we face at home,” Lammy said in a statement.
He added: “I’ve tasked British prisons with learning from Ukraine’s drone expertise. We know prison drones pose a direct threat to national security and that’s why we’re acting decisively to tackle these gangs by investing millions in security and cutting-edge technology.
"This is yet another prime example of how our work abroad is benefiting people at home."
Meanwhile, the UK Research and Innovation has announced an additional £6.5 million to help speed up anti-drone research and development. This involves new technology which can be used by prison staff to detect and bring down drones.
This is in addition to the government investing £40 million to bolster prison security this year, including £10 million on anti-drone measures such as exterior netting and reinforced windows.